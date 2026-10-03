It's Official: The MandoVerse Is Over As We Know It

The MandoVerse's latest Disney+ release was a turning point for the Star Wars universe. What began as The Mandalorian on Disney+ expanded in subsequent years into the MandoVerse, a multi-series tale set in the years after Return of the Jedi and centered on the surviving Imperial remnants. The story already spans The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, and the theatrical Mandalorian and Grogu. The MandoVerse's future has been the subject of much discussion, as Lucasfilm currently has only Ahsoka Season 2 coming up next.

September brought a trifecta of new MandoVerse releases on Disney+, headlined by the long-awaited arrival of the Star Wars sub-franchise's first-ever theatrical release, The Mandalorian and Grogu. Judging by The Mandalorian sequel's box-office performance (a franchise low of $345.8 million worldwide), many fans missed the movie in theaters and will now finally get to enjoy it alongside the show.

The streaming debut was paired with The Mandalorian and Grogu Official Podcast (a behind-the-scenes look at its development) and LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, a Pedro Pascal-less comedic retelling of the three-season show. The triple-release on September 2 was a bittersweet day for fans, as it also marked the end of the MandoVerse as we knew it and left the future uncertain.

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For the first time since the MandoVerse's birth, Lucasfilm has no Mandalorian-focussed movies, shows, or specials in the pipeline. Disney+'s The Mandalorian moved along smoothly in development for three seasons from 2019 to 2023, following which Jon Favreau penned the scripts for Season 4, only for it to be canceled and replaced with The Mandalorian and Grogu. The movie's box-office failure likely dooms any sequel prospects, and there are no signs of the show being resurrected, placing Mando and Baby Yoda's futures in jeopardy.

Disney and Lucasfilm are unlikely to let go of The Mandalorian brand completely, given the opportunities it presents for toys, merch, and theme parks. Although future standalone stories may be relegated to expanded media like books and comics for now. But that's not to say that these characters are done, as Lucasfilm President Dave Filoni is reportedly cooking up the perfect project for Mando and Grogu to return.

Don't Worry Fans, The Mandalorian & Grogu Will Be Back

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Next up for the MandoVerse is Ahsoka Season 2, which isn't expected to feature Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his young Mandalorian foundling Grogu. Still, the Disney+ series will define the MandoVerse's future when it premieres on January 20, 2027, as fans will discover the ramifications of Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn escaping Peridea to the galaxy to take charge of the Imperial remnants.

Ahsoka Season 2 may be a vital prequel to the MandoVerse's own Avengers: Endgame. Several years ago, Lucasfilm announced that Dave Filoni would helm a MandoVerse movie that would culminate storylines from across the Disney+ slate, although The Mandalorian and Grogu's box-office disaster increases the chances that the Thrawn-focused event, Heir to the Empire, will be a limited series.

Whenever the Heir to the Empire event finally becomes a reality, fans should almost certainly expect Mando and Grogu to be front and center alongside Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo-Katan, the Rebels crew, and Jod Na Nawood. However, it's easy to imagine that being the end of the line for Din Djarin in live-action Star Wars, perhaps even making the ultimate sacrifice to defeat Thrawn.

But that doesn't have to mark the end for Grogu, as Din Djarin said himself in The Mandalorian and Grogu, "The kid will live centuries beyond me." Those centuries could even lead to a more teenage Grogu returning in the next Star Wars trilogy from Simon Kinberg, which will take place after The Rise of Skywalker and could explore the New Jedi Order, possibly with room for the force-using foundling.