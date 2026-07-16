Star Wars Seemingly Confirms The End Of The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian's time might be over, with an official video from Star Wars hinting that the show is done. The Mandalorian premiered in 2019 as one of Disney+'s major tentpoles. At the time, it was also the first live-action Star Wars series, and it drew significant attention. In 2026, Lucasfilm changed up its strategy for The Mandalorian, turning it into a big-screen movie instead, The Mandalorian & Grogu, which released on May 22.

Following The Mandalorian & Grogu's move to film, the future of the three-season TV show has been in flux, with it unclear whether it will remain a feature film franchise or return to its TV roots after a lackluster box-office performance. A new featurette released by Star Wars may have sealed the deal.

The video "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Behind the Scenes" was released on Star Wars' official YouTube channel, and during one of its The Mandalorian scenes, it lists the Disney+ series as running from 2019 to 2023.

Star Wars

Marking 2023 as the endpoint of The Mandalorian seems to suggest that the show might have officially run its course, and that Star Wars isn't considering returning for any more seasons of the show. This isn't all that surprising, given that the series transitioned to film with The Mandalorian & Grogu, but it does seem to rule out a return to the TV format in the future.

Creator Jon Favreau was clear that the initial scripts for Season 4 of The Mandalorian were scrapped and used as the basis for The Mandalorian & Grogu's story instead. This means that if The Mandalorian were to return, it would start from scratch and have to continue the story from The Mandalorian & Grogu.

However, rumor had it that Lucasfilm was looking at The Mandalorian & Grogu as a film franchise going forward, with the 2026 film potentially kicking off a trilogy. Although that was all dependent on how The Mandalorian & Grogu performed in cinemas, and after a disappointing run, those plans seem less likely now. In theory, that shouldn't stop Lucasfilm from returning to The Mandalorian TV show, though this latest featurette makes the series' continuation seem even more unlikely.

The Mandalorian's Uncertain Future

Disney+

The outlook for Pedro Pascal's helmeted bounty hunter is looking shaky, given recent events. While The Mandalorian's time appears to be over, the character could still have a role to play in the wider Star Wars universe.

Lucasfilm isn't yet done with its MandoVerse, with Ahsoka Season 2 still set for release in 2027, which could tie into Mando's adventures or set the stage for the next era of MandoVerse storytelling. There's also the MandoVerse crossover project, which was expected to culminate in a film directed by Dave Filoni and, if it happens, would definitely include the return of Pascal's hero and young Grogu.

Additionally, Star Wars is in the process of adapting the MandoVerse stories into comics and has yet to release a comic line for The Mandalorian Season 3 or The Mandalorian & Grogu, which would allow the characters to live on the page. If making live-action screen projects in The Mandalorian universe proves too costly, Lucasfilm could continue the MandoVerse in comics instead.

Nevertheless, the end of The Mandalorian is the end of a chapter for Star Wars, as its first live-action streaming show seemingly comes to a close after 24 episodes.