Lucasfilm's gaming strategy is officially shifting following two recent successes. For a decade, Disney and Lucasfilm had partnered exclusively with Electronic Arts (EA) to create high-end, often AAA, gaming titles based on the Star Wars IP, resulting in hits like Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor, as well as the rebooted Star Wars: Battlefront games. In 2023, the 10-year exclusive contract between EA and Lucasfilm officially ended, and the Star Wars gaming arm has officially moved into a new era in the past three years.

In 2026 alone, two Star Wars games have been released to rave reviews. One is the turn-based tactics game, Star Wars: Zero Company, made by indie game studio Bit Reactor (with help from Star Wars: Jedi studio Respawn Entertainment). The second is Star Wars: Galactic Racer, a podracing game made by small UK studio Fuse Games.

The resounding success of these games following a string of hit-and-miss titles under the EA contract has injected energy into the Star Wars gaming scene once more, and it's something that will be reflected in Lucasfilm Games' strategy moving forward, according to its Vice President, Douglas Reilley.

Bit Reactor

Reilley appeared on The Game Business podcast for an interview, where he revealed the decade-long strategy that prioritized AAA titles under the EA contract was officially shifting. Reilley shared that the intention to look to more independent developers, as was the case with Zero Company and Galactic Racer, "very much is part of the strategy."

The VP added that making AAA games is "always going to be a central part of the strategy," but that the new goal is to "find the best partner who makes that experience come alive inside the galaxy far, far away." With this in mind, Reilley said it no longer precludes games that are "smaller in scale [and] smaller in scope."

"It very much is part of the strategy. Obviously, making the big huge AAA games like 'Battlefront' and other kinds of things, they're always going to be a central part of the strategy. One of the great things about Star Wars is it has all kinds of other opportunities to tell stories in different genres. If you can imagine it in the real world, you can find an application inside Star Wars. And so the goal has really been to find the best partner who makes that experience come alive inside the galaxy far, far away. And it doesn't have to always be AAA. Sometimes it can be AA. It's really about the experience that we're delivering and the fantasy we're fulfilling. And sometimes those fantasies aren't AAA fantasies. Sometimes they're smaller in scale, smaller in scope. They're more narrow in their ambition."

When outlining what a video game success looks like for Lucasfilm Games under this model, Reilley said it comes down to "is it a great game?" The VP said the studio wants to "find the best partners to make the best games:"

"To me, success is, is it a great game? Everything flows from did you make a great game that feels authentic to the Star Wars universe and is it something that the fans want to play? So, it's really not that hard. I mean, we've kind of really boiled the strategy down to something that's find the best partners to make the best games and kind of all of the businessy stuff will, for the most part, sort itself out because we're fortunate enough to play in an IP where we have lots of fans ready for us to make things that they want to enjoy. So, just give them great things that they want and it gets a lot easier from there."

Fuse Games

Reilley hoped that the stigma around AA and AAA games would be redefined, believing that "you don't have to have everything and the kitchen sink in one of these experiences," saying that just because "its scope is different, its budget is different," doesn't make it any lesser than a AAA game:

"We don't think of it as AA, in terms of its execution. A great Star Wars experience to the team's credit is very much a AAA experience. It is the best expression of Star Wars racing you could probably imagine, but its scope is different, its budget is different, and so we have to try and find I think some language to describe these things differently... you don't have to have everything and the kitchen sink in one of these experiences. They can be just really good, tight, well scoped, well delivered games."

Lucasfilm Games does not have its own in-house studio, so licensing the Star Wars IP to external studios and publishers is necessary. But now when it comes to choosing those studio partners, Reilley said they've "tried to be more flexible about who we're willing to take pitches from," adding "you don't necessarily have to be a Top 5 publisher."

The VP did say that Lucasfilm has a "high quality bar," which led them to "typically work with more experienced teams."

DICE

Although the studio has since expanded its horizons, saying "we're exploring all kinds of things, large and small," and that some of the publishers would "surprise folks." The executive ended by reiterating that Star Wars' game studios "don't necessarily have to be the biggest and most expensive studios in the world."

"I mean we're obviously a licensing business. So we're not the publishers anymore of our products. Our goal is to try and find a publishing partner and a developer, or a publisher and a developer... I think we've tried to be more flexible about who we're willing to take pitches from. Good ideas can come from a lot of different places. You don't necessarily have to be a top-5 publisher to make a great Star Wars game. There are some hurdles in terms of, we have a high quality bar and we want to make sure they're excellent experiences and that means typically you work with more experienced teams than new teams who have no track record of making great things. But we're exploring all kinds of things, large and small, with partners that I think are going to continue to surprise folks who are like, 'Oh, they're doing a thing with them.' Because again, the goal is to try and find a way to express those Star Wars fantasies with the people that are best capable of doing it. And they don't necessarily have to be the biggest and most expensive studios in the world."

Star Wars Is Changing the Game

Respawn Entertainment

Lucasfilm has had varying results over the last ten or so years in the video game space.

Under the EA contract, Star Wars games saw success with the Star Wars: Jedi franchise and the Star Wars: Battlefront games, although the partnership still drew criticism from fans, with many thinking it limited Star Wars' creativity in the gaming sector. Rumors that EA rejected a third Battlefront game also left fans with a sour taste in their mouths.

In the years since Lucasfilm has abandoned its exclusivity deal with EA a whole wealth of new Star Wars games have been put into development. This new era has already seen its ups and downs, with Ubisoft's anticipated open-world Star Wars game, Star Wars: Outlaws, receiving mixed reviews. But looking ahead, there are several exciting projects that reflect the new ethos for Lucasfilm Games outlined by Reilley.

Alongside a rumored third Star Wars: Jedi game, Lucasfilm has announced games with new partners, including Quantic Dream's Eclipse and Arcanaut Studios' The Fate of the Old Republic. Both of these are new publishing partners for Lucasfilm, representing both the indie and AAA-sized studios the company is now willing to partner with.

If the recent success of Star Wars: Zero Company and Galactic Racer has been anything to go by, it's that linking the right studio with the right Star Wars story and genre is more important than size or budget.

By commissioning brand new projects from passionate studios and continuing existing franchises that fans are invested in–such as Star Wars: Jedi and KOTOR–Lucasfilm should be able to strike a healthy balance, both expanding the creativity of Star Wars gaming and building on what fans already love.