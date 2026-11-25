Marvel fans can watch Avengers: Doomsday hours before general audiences, provided they pay an extra fee. Few movies carry higher stakes than Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday for that early-access rush. As the first Avengers ensemble film since 2019's Avengers: Endgame and with the Russo brothers back in the director's chair alongside Robert Downey Jr.'s return as Doctor Doom, anticipation is high. The hype train was elevated even further when the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday arrived online, and with the confirmation from VisionQuest that Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff is a key character tied to Doctor Doom. As the countdown to Doomsday's release winds down, fans are already wary of spoilers getting out in the open. Every cameo, post-credits scene, and plot twist is liable to flood social feeds within minutes of the first public screening ending. This means that a few hours' head start is the safest way to experience the movie completely unspoiled.

Thankfully, Disney and Marvel Studios found a way to give eager fans early access to Avengers: Doomsday via a new pay-to-play option for D23 Gold members. Fans who hold an active paid D23 Gold Membership can purchase event tickets for Opening Day Fan Screenings directly through D23 (tickets go on sale starting at 10 A.M. EDT on November 25).

The D23 Gold Member Opening Fan Day Screenings are set for the morning of Thursday, December 17 at 11 a.m. local time. It will be held in select U.S. theaters, namely AMC Disney Springs 24 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, and AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles, California.

Marvel Studios

Tickets are priced at $15 (plus a $3 processing fee) and include a complimentary regular popcorn voucher and a complimentary fountain drink voucher. Members can reserve a ticket for themselves plus up to one guest.

Given that D23 Gold Membership requires a paid subscription, fans without an active membership face an additional financial hurdle on top of ticket and processing fees, as well as strict ID and membership card checks at the door. Ticket quantities are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

While D23 Gold screenings are a major early-access hook for Doomsday, history suggests they rarely remain the sole avenue before standard previews begin. Across past Avengers entries and recent MCU releases, Disney, Marvel Studios, and partners have leaned on several recurring playbooks.

The Avengers held an early screening at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York (via Collider) on April 28, 2012, ahead of its May 4 release. Interestingly, the first Avengers movie had its world premiere on April 11, a month before its wide release.

Avengers: Age of Ultron had combined corporate and partner activations, such as an Audi special screening in New York on April 28, 2015, days before its May 1 premiere in the United States. The 2015 Avengers movie also had an early Marvel Marathon on April 29, culminating in Age of Ultron.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Infinity War had early 30-minute previews that were skewed heavily toward the press and critics ahead of its premiere, held primarily between April 5 and 8, 2018, before the film's April 28 wide release. Infinity War also received the Marvel Marathon treatment (albeit with only a select few MCU movies), which began on April 25 on AMC Empire 25 in New York and AMC Disney Springs 24 in Orlando.

The early previews were not limited to Avengers movies. The same D23 Gold Membership previews also took place for Captain America: Brave New World. Gold Members were able to watch the movie at Disney Springs on February 12 (two days before its wide release) for $10 plus a $3 processing fee.

Marvel Studios also gave fans an early look at Thunderbolts* through free advance screenings on April 22, partnering with Fandango to offer complimentary tickets in select cities, nearly two weeks ahead of its May 2 theatrical debut.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (via Laughing Place) also utilized D23 Gold Member advance screenings ahead of its July 25 theatrical debut. The first wave kicked off on July 23 at 7:00 p.m. local screenings in New York, Dallas, Philadelphia, Boston, Portland, Cleveland, and Miami, followed on July 24 by a noon screening at San Diego's AMC Mission Valley 20 and a 5:00 p.m. showing at Orlando's AMC Dine-In Disney Spring 24.

Sony and Marvel took a similar membership-gated approach with Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, partnering with Amazon Prime to give U.S. subscribers exclusive early screenings on July 29 at 7:00 p.m. local time in select theaters across the country, giving subscribers a two-day jump on the film's July 31 release.

Marvel Studios

Similar to most modern Marvel tentpoles, Avengers: Doomsday is rolling out on a staggered international schedule, giving audiences in dozens of overseas markets a head start of up to two full days before U.S. theaters officially open their doors on Friday, December 18.

The earliest wave hits cinemas on Wednesday, December 16, across major European and Asian territories, including the Philippines, China, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, Indonesia, France, Germany, Italy, and South Korea.

The second wave follows on Thursday, December 17, with rollouts in India, Australia, Mexico, Spain, Singapore, and Thailand. This means general audiences in those countries will already be filing out of theaters around the same time as in the U.S. D23 Gold Members are sitting down for their morning preview screenings.

Interestingly, only a handful of major markets, including Canada and Japan, share the December 18 release with the United States.

Why Avoiding Spoilers for Avengers: Doomsday Is Hard Yet Necessary

Marvel Studios

At this point, staying completely spoiler-free for an event movie like Avengers: Doomsday is practically an extreme sport for many casual and die-hard fans. Between the December 14 world premiere, early international rollouts of the movie, and the D23 Gold Members screenings, plot details are expected to circulate online days before most U.S. moviegoers even enter the theater.

Once those floodgates open, spoilers will spread like wildfire across social media feeds, making it impossible to doomscroll without stumbling upon blurry theater clips, leaked descriptions, or clickbait headlines that give away major twists.

Still, it's worth noting that putting in the effort to mute keywords and log off for a couple of days is well worth the hassle. Much like Infinity War and Endgame before it, Doomsday is built around genuine theatrical surprises, such as potentially seeing how the unmasking of Doom will play out and which characters appear and survive the battle heading into 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Finding out who makes a surprise cameo from a random social media post is a major disappointment for fans who have been invested in what the MCU is building. Turning a paid D23 early-access ticket, a strict 48-hour internet blackout, or flying to another country could be the only options to be spoiler-free for Doomsday.