Official new Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow CCXP (Comic-Con Experience) art revealed a new look at the imminent clash between David Corenswet's Superman and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor in James Gunn's DC sequel. James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU reboot established the immediate rivalry between Superman and Lex Luthor in 2025's Superman, with Lex's hatred of the Man of Steel rooted in envy, believing Superman stole the world's admiration from him overnight. Superman played out this rivalry to its full extent, showcasing how Lex orchestrated wars, deployed weapons, and casually destroyed lives because he believed Superman's existence diminished humanity. This rivalry in Man of Tomorrow evolves into unexpected territory as they are forced into an uneasy alliance against a far greater threat, Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Man of Tomorrow's marketing push is expected to begin soon, and brand-new CCXP 2026 illustration art by George Quadros and Cleber Santos has emerged online on Instagram, capturing the volatile tension of that relationship in the upcoming DCU sequel.

DC Studios

The piece showed Superman in his classic suit and cape locked in a high-speed aerial battle against Lex Luthor, who is wearing his signature battle armor, which he will use as his secret weapon (and protection) against the Kryptonian.

DC Studios

This special convention piece was created for CCXP, which will be held in Sǎo Pualo from December 3 to 6, and serves as a perfect preview of the reluctant team-up and eventual clash between the two rivals.

DC Studios

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

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