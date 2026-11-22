Fans finally know what universe Avengers: Doomsday's returning X-Men cast comes from, and Deadpool & Wolverine enthusiasts will be very familiar with it. Throughout its long tenure, 20th Century Fox explored two X-Men casts: an older, more experienced group and a youthful prequel cast, the former of which is the one set to return in Doomsday. Still, many have debated whether the X-Men returning in the Phase 6 finale is actually the team they know, or a similar but distinct group of Variants, much like audiences saw in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when Patrick Stewart played Earth-828's Professor X.

Empire Magazine's coverage of Avengers: Doomsday noted some of the universes that are coming under threat from Incursions as the Multiverse collapses: the MCU's main reality, Earth-616, Earth-828 (the "beloved" home of Doom and the Fantastic Four), and "the X-Men’s arbitrarily numbered Earth-10005."

The latter universe will sound familiar to those who have seen Deadpool & Wolverine, as the TVA revealed in the movie that Earth-10005 is the official designation for the X-Men universe from which Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson hails. It now seems that most of the mutants returning for Doomsday aren't Variants of the X-Men fans know and love, but rather come from the revised Fox timeline that spawned from X-Men: Days of Future Past's time-travel shenanigans.

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The only exception to that rule is Channing Tatum's Gambit, who was pruned from his own timeline before landing in the Void in Deadpool & Wolverine. He was later taken to Earth-10005 by the TVA alongside Hugh Jackman's new Wolverine and Dafne Keen's X-23, setting up the slightly different Gambit in Doomsday.

Out of the Void resistance group from Deadpool & Wolverine, fans now know that Gambit and Laura found their new start on Earth-10005. It stands to reason that Jennifer Garner's Elektra and Wesley Snipes' Blade may have ended up in that same universe, even though they aren't mutants or expected to return soon.

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Some may also remember that Earth-10005 was just recently a major focus in Avengers: Endgame Encore's second post-credits scene, in which the TVA was tracking Incursions between thousands of universes. One of those realities was the X-Men's homeworld, which began firing missiles at Earth-1127 as they braced for an Incursion, with each hoping to eliminate the other before it was too late.

Nobody knows what world Earth-1127 may be, but it could be the original home of the Wolverine Variant who was brought there after Deadpool & Wolverine. Thanks to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it's already confirmed that an individual existing in the wrong universe risks an Incursion between that world and their own, making the adamantium hero a clear potential culprit for the event.

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Between multiple iterations of the X-Men franchise, as well as the Wolverine and Deadpool trilogies, the timeline of Earth-10005 is messy, to say the least. While Doomsday is unlikely to bog itself down with what is and isn't canon to these X-Men, there are some crucial events to know in this universe's history...

What's Happened on the X-Men's Earth-10005 So Far?

X-Men: First Class

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X-Men: First Class is the true beginning of this mutant continuity, revealing the beginnings of the rivalry between James McAvoy's Professor X and Michael Fassbender's Magneto (who would grow into the versions played by Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen in this year's Avengers: Doomsday.

The movie is set in the Cold War and chronicles the origins of the X-Men and the Brotherhood of Mutants, with the mutants who would one day form both sides teaming up to stop Sebastian Shaw and the Hellfire Club from starting nuclear war.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (Past)

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Okay, so this is where things start getting complicated! X-Men: Days of Future Past spans multiple eras and timelines, beginning in a Sentinel-apocalypse in 2023 before rewinding to 1973. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine was sent back into the body of his younger self using Kitty Pryde's powers to stop Jennifer Lawrence's Mystique from assassinating the Sentinels' creator, Bolivar Trask.

It was Mystique's capture after she assassinated Trask that originally allowed humans to study her mutant DNA and create the Sentinels. Fortunately, Wolverine, teaming up with Professor X and Beast, was successful, and they even convinced her to stop Magneto from killing President Nixon, leading her to be viewed as a hero, not a villain, shifting public opinion and ending the Sentinel program.

X-Men: Apocalypse

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Fast-forwarding to the 1980s, X-Men: Apocalypse introduced new, youthful versions of iconic characters from Charles Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. Fans were introduced to Sophie Turner's Jean Grey, Tye Sheridan's Cyclops, Alexandra Shipp's Storm, Kodi Smit-McPhee's Nightcrawler, and more icons.

The story was a major one for Earth-10005, as Oscar Isaac's En Sabah Nur, the first-ever mutant who dates back to Ancient Egypt, reawakened in 1983 and recruited four young mutants to wipe out and rebuild the world. The Four Horsemen included Storm, Psylocke, Angel, and a grieving Magneto, whose family was accidentally killed by a Polish police officer, leading to his downward spiral.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (Maybe)

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X-Men: Dark Phoenix was Fox's second go-round at the corrupted Jean Grey storyline, this time starring Sophie Turner's younger version. After Grey's powers were amplified by the cosmic Phoenix Force, she spiraled into villainy and was manipulated by a D'Bari alien shape-shifter who sought to conquer Earth, although Jean ultimately returned to the light to destroy Jessica Chastain's Vuk.

Technically speaking, X-Men: Dark Phoenix is believed to take place on Earth-10005 as the last of Fox's X-Men movies. But there is one crucial canon break here, as Jennifer Lawrence's Mystique is killed by Sophie Turner's Jean Grey, and yet Rebecca Romijn will reprise the elder version of the shape-shifter in Doomsday, raising questions about whether Dark Phoenix is actually canon.

Deadpool

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After being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson underwent an experimental procedure that unlocked his X-gene and gave him an extreme healing factor, while also disfiguring him. The fourth-wall-breaking anti-hero went after the man responsible and teamed up with other mutants, like Colossus, who attempted to guide Deadpool toward heroism.

Deadpool 2

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Ryan Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth got a second outing in 2018, which added more time-travel chaos into the blend through Josh Brolin's Cable. After tragically losing his girlfriend Vanessa, Deadpool formed X-Force (which almost got its own spin-off) to protect the young mutant Russell from Cable, before ultimately using the far-future anti-hero's time-travel device to undo Vanessa's death.

In yet another canon confusion, Deadpool 2 features cameos from Professor X, Beast, Quicksilver, Cyclops, Storm, and Nightcrawler, but all appear as their younger selves from the 20th-century timeline. As Deadpool 2 is set in modern-day, the X-Men should be much older, but the movie's fourth-wall-breaking humor makes clear canon and timeline breaks like that easy to ignore.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (Future)

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Originally, X-Men: Days of Future Past's future timeline was ravaged by Sentinels in 2023, until Wolverine's time-travel mission restored reality. When Wolverine returns to 2023, he returns to an X-Mansion that is once again populated by Cyclops, Jean Grey, Professor X, and many more mutants, effectively erasing the events of the original X-Men trilogy and movies like The Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine

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Earth-10005 was declared on the verge of demise by the TVA and Matthew Macfadyen's Paradox in Deadpool & Wolverine due to the loss of its Anchor Being, Logan, as he declared his intention to speed up the process, although Doomsday will reportedly disregard that one-off MacGuffin. The rogue TVA agent intended to activate a Time Ripper on Earth-10005 to ramp up its destruction.

For the most part, Deadpool & Wolverine is set in The Void, with the Merc With a Mouth and an alternate Logan attempting to find their way back to stop Paradox from executing his plan. They were, of course, successful, and Deadpool 3 ended with Deadpool, Wolverine, and even X-23 returning to live on this Earth.

Logan

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The highly acclaimed Logan was crafted as the original swansong for Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, set in a world where mutants are near extinction, and none have been born for decades (doesn't quite make sense). Following Charles Xavier's passing, an aging Wolverine discovers he has a daughter with similar powers to him, X-23, and is ultimately killed by a clone of himself, X-24.

Previously, Logan was considered by most as an alternate-reality story, but Deadpool & Wolverine indicated that it takes place in Earth-10005's future. After all, Matthew Macfadyen's Paradox revealed that Jackman's Wolverine was the Anchor Being of Earth-10005 while showing footage of his death from Logan, although it's tough to see how this can possibly be canon to this universe.