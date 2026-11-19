Channing Tatum's brief but memorable role in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine made him one of the MCU's standout new additions in the Multiverse Saga. The actor, who spent years trying to get a solo Gambit movie made at 20th Century Fox, finally got to don the card-throwing mutant's iconic cowl and leather coat in the 2024 blockbuster. After the former dancer's meme-worthy performance became a fan favorite, he was asked to return as Gambit in December 2026's Avengers: Doomsday. But the character's portrayal in the movie may be different from what audiences expect after Deadpool & Wolverine.

Tatum's performance in the Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman team-up film leaned heavily into comedy, with Tatum adopting an exaggerated, nearly unintelligible Cajun accent that served as cannon fodder for Reynold's quick-witted and sharp-tongued Deadpool. Gambit's upcoming appearance in Avengers: Doomsday may showcase a different side of the mutant, especially given the film's grim tone and universe-ending stakes. Now, Marvel Studios' leadership has addressed Gambit's role in the major crossover event.

Marvel Studios

In a recent interview with Empire, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that Tatum's Gambit will be noticeably different in Avengers: Doomsday. Feige praised Tatum as a "standout" performer, explaining that Gambit retains his charisma from Deadpool & Wolverine but is "not all for laughs":

"He's a standout. It's fun to see Gambit be as charismatic as he was in Deadpool & Wolverine, and yet in Doomsday it's not all for laughs. He's a fully-rounded character."

Like his surprise Deadpool & Wolverine co-stars Wesley Snipes and Jennifer Garner, Tatum got to show off his comedic chops while displaying his character's impressive combat abilities in the battle against Cassandra Nova's (Emma Corrin) forces.

Feige's comments reinforce Tatum's earlier remarks to Variety about adjusting his portrayal for the upcoming film, where he said he'd toned down Gambit's Cajun accent. The actor also noted that Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo wanted to preserve the movie's dramatic stakes without eliminating the humor, suggesting a more grounded interpretation rather than a complete reinvention.

What is Gambit's role in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday is Marvel Studios' most ambitious crossover event yet, bringing together new and longtime MCU favorites and several returning actors from Fox's original X-Men franchise, including the late Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, and Kelsey Grammer. Tatum's Gambit, who never appeared in those films, appears to be associated with this version of the X-Men, though his origins remain unconfirmed.

The highly anticipated film, written by MCU veterans Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron, pits the Avengers, X-Men, Wakandans, and Fantastic Four against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, a scientist, monarch, and sorcerer with immense power and a reportedly tragic backstory. The film will also feature the return of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, last seen in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Other details surrounding the movie's plot and other characters who may appear remain under wraps.

Feige's comments about Gambit's more serious demeanor in the movie could stem from tragedies involving the X-Men. Promotional materials have already teased a major battle at the X-Mansion involving Sentinels, suggesting that the team of mutants will suffer significant losses. Several prominent X-Men from the Fox-era films, including Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), Storm (Halle Berry), Rogue (Anna Paquin), and Iceman (Shawn Ashmore) have been noticeably absent from Avengers: Doomsday's confirmed cast. If the film confirms their deaths before the team's reintroduction, that turn of events could explain why Gambit appears more hardened and emotionally subdued.

Marvel Studios

The potential loss of Rogue, in particular, could be particularly devastating for Gambit. In Marvel Comics (and several animated adaptations including the Disney+ series X-Men '97), Rogue is Gambit's longtime romantic partner. If Tatum's version of the character has a similar history with Rogue, her loss would provide an emotional foundation for his story and introduce a more vulnerable side of the character.

While purely speculative, such a change could allow Tatum's Gambit to evolve beyond his largely one-note role in Deadpool & Wolverine. With proper writing, the character's humor and charm can remain intact while giving him meaningful motivations, relationships, and emotional stakes. Establishing Gambit as a multidimensional character in Avengers: Doomsday could help lay the groundwork for potential future appearances, namely in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Whether his transformation stems from personal tragedy or the threat posed by Doctor Doom, Avengers: Doomsday could finally give Gambit the dramatic depth Tatum has long wanted to explore on screen.