Robert Pattinson's license to kill reportedly came at a steep price. After a long and drawn-out race to be 007, Pattinson beat out the likes of Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Nicholas Hoult to officially land the role of James Bond. Of everyone in the running, he was easily seen as the biggest star, in the midst of a massive 2026, while also being the current Batman, under the guise of Matt Reeves. That kind of fame doesn't come cheap, but director Denis Villeneuve, who already worked with Pattinson on the upcoming Dune: Part Three, landed the actor he wanted.

Puck's Matt Belloni welcomed entertainment attorney Karl Austen onto the latest episode of The Town to provide some insight on test deals. That's the contract an actor signs before screen testing for a major role, locking in terms in case they land the part. It's been an evolving practice, especially after the rise of the MCU.

Naturally, Pattinson's new James Bond deal with Amazon MGM Studios was a topic of conversation. As their conversation unraveled, it became apparent that Pattinson signed a favorable deal, not something that would save the studio money.

Considering he's Batman, and one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, also in Christiophr Nolan's The Odyssey this past summer, this is no surprise.

Austen sepculated that Pattinson's camp came away with a great deal, and Belloni was quick to confirm the studio "paid him a lot more" than the other candidates:

Austen: "I'm sure it's a great deal for him to agree to do it. I'm sure that they paid him a lot more than what they..." Belloni: "Yeah, they did." Austen: "...thought they were going to have to pay for their new unknown or... one series or three smaller film Bonds and rightly so."

This wasn't the only benefit of Pattinson's deal, and what Amazon had to sacrifice to land the biggest star. Belloni had earlier explained that "the lesser known guys gave four" films to the studio, while Pattinson only needed to sign up for three:

"The Bond situation was the lesser known guys gave four [film deals] and Pattinson got three [film deals]."

Belloni laid out even more of the dealmaking in a Puck report before Pattinson was even officially cast, but he believes it would be the ultimate choice. It was reported that other actors like O'Connor or Lowden would have in fact needed to sign on for four films, instead of Pattinson's three.

Of course, Pattinson could always end up appearing in more than a trilogy; Daniel Craig most recently appeared in five movies from 2006-2021. It can vary, however; before him, Pierce Brosnan played James Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002.

Flash forward to 2026, Belloni doubted the filmmakers would pick their Bond based on who came cheaper of the options. That certainly came true. Still, it suggested that, unlike in past eras, the studio was more than willing to "sacrifice a bit to get a 'name' star" to lead its most important franchise.

As for why, Belloni theorized that Villeneuve and producers David Heyman and Amy Pascal probably wouldn't have brought in Pattinson or Hoult to test if they were happy with the other contenders. He also dropped that Villeneuve wanted to see Pattinson read for the part all along. I guess he liked what he saw on the set for Dune: Part Three.

In fact, two sources told Belloni that Pattinson's test deal was so tough to close that some involved wondered why the filmmakers would even bother unless they really wanted him. Turns out, everyone did at Amazon MGM.

The Amazon part of the equation is also new to the Bond franchise, the first of its kind. Those dollars heading to Pattinson's wallet are coming from a new set of decision-makers.

Amazon bought the legendary Hollywood studio MGM in 2022 for $8.45 billion, with Bond as the biggest prize in its film library. But it turned out that buying MGM only got Amazon the rights to distribute the Bond movies.

That can be financially beneficial, but creative control stayed with Eon Productions' Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who took over the franchise in 1995 and steered it through Craig's era, which wrapped with 2021's No Time to Die.

After the purchase, it was reported that the two sides clashed over the future of Bond. That led to a major shake-up for the brand in early 2025, when Amazon MGM Studios took creative control of Bond through a joint venture worth at least $1 billion.

Now Amazon MGM calls the final shots, and Villnueve and Pattinson are their pairing of the future.

Robert Pattinson's Superstar Future

DC Studios

Robert Pattinson has had a year for the ages, on and off the screen. He's clearly an actor who likes to work, and he's not exactly hurting for money at this point either.

As many thought beforehand, Pattinson being the Bond of the future probably spells the end of his Batman-ing days. The Batman Part II is still set to hit theaters on February 18, 2028, but the odds of a third Matt Reeves Batman movie continue to drop.

That already seemed like more of a long shot after Skydance's takeover of Warner Bros. and the recent shake-up at DC Studios, which moved on from James Gunn and Peter Safran and replaced them with former Marvel Studios producer Jeremy Latcham.

For Pattinson, Bond seems to be just his next big franchise play. He's tethering his career to one of the most well-known theatrical entities on the planet, while still likely having a future making smaller films like 2026's The Drama and Primetime.

He's in a great spot and is arguably the biggest star in Hollywood after landing the role of Bond. And Jeff Bezos and Amazon are paying him like it.