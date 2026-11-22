Marvel Studios has released its first Scarlet Witch poster since Elizabeth Olsen's VisionQuest return. Wanda Maximoff remains one of the MCU's most important characters, having undergone significant development since her debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier's mid-credits scene as a test subject in Hydra's Sokovia research base. She grew more powerful with each appearance, from Avengers: Age of Ultron through Captain America: Civil War and the later Avengers films, eventually becoming the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision. Her last appearance came in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she seemingly met her demise on Mount Wundagore.

The studio's official account took to X to share another Scarlet Witch poster, this time with Vision beside her, holding her hands. The caption read, "I lost Wanda," a line from Vision in the series as he comes to terms with her death.

Marvel Studios

Another Scarlet Witch poster surfaced via a Disney+ ad for its Doctor Strange Collection, which placed Olsen's character next to Doctor Strange, Wong and the Ancient One, with the Sanctum Sanctorum as a backdrop.

Disney+

It comes a week after Scarlet Witch's unexpected resurrection in the second post-credits scene of the VisionQuest finale.

Disney+

The scene transported viewers back to Mount Wundagore, where Scarlet Witch seemingly died, with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom lifting the rubble and awakening the fallen Avenger with his Latverian magic, which carries an ominous green hue.

Marvel Television

He says, "Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine." Wanda Maximoff immediately opens her eyes, and the footage cuts to black.

Marvel Television

The scene confirmed Wanda's return in Avengers: Doomsday, which will mark her fourth Avengers appearance and put her among the most prolific characters in MCU history.

Marvel Television

Fans expect her return to lead to a reunion with Vision, and Marvel Studios has been happy to fuel that idea.

Even before her resurrection, Scarlet Witch appeared numerous times in the series as Vision recollected memories of her in his mindscape. In one scene, while in the dimly lit theater in his mindscape, Vision watches the Infinity War moment where Wanda is forced to destroy the Mind Stone to keep Thanos from getting his hands on it.

Marvel Television

The same scene fittingly cuts to footage from WandaVision, the trilogy's first chapter, with Vision watching as he and Wanda cradle baby Billy and Tommy.

Marvel Television

Doctor Doom's reasons for resurrecting Scarlet Witch are dark, with Wanda likely to be one of the Latverian witches who fight by his side in Doomsday.

Marvel Studios

A poster for the film revealed three witches in hooded purple, red, and green gowns, their faces hidden behind cold metal masks, and fans widely suspect the red-robed figure is Wanda under one of those masks.

More Scarlet Witch Content Could Follow Before Avengers: Doomsday's Release

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, and with Scarlet Witch back in the mix, Marvel's final marketing push could revolve around her beyond these two new posters. The VisionQuest finale reveal immediately boosted ticket sales when it aired on Disney+ on November 10.

This shows how big a draw Olsen's character is, and it would be a major surprise if Marvel did not capitalize on the hype surrounding her return. Curiosity over how Scarlet Witch factors into Doomsday could easily help the movie cross the $3 billion box-office threshold it needs to be considered a mega success.

The film has yet to release its final trailer, with reports indicating it could arrive this Wednesday, and Disney's Chief Brand Officer Asad Ayaz's cryptic response to those reports gave the rumor further credence. A final trailer has to be as captivating as possible, and Scarlet Witch's appearance alone could make it the most-watched trailer in film history yet.

The final marketing push could also feature more posters of Scarlet Witch from Doomsday itself, teasing how big a threat she will be in the film while fighting on Doctor Doom's side. Another marketing tool the campaign has used well is TV spots, and Olsen could well appear in one of those before December 18.