The Walt Disney Company recently revealed in its quarterly earnings report 12 of its franchises that generated over $1 billion in annual global retail sales, such as Frozen, Star Wars, and Avengers. However, upon closer inspection of the icon representing the superhero team-up franchise, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel made a surprising, if minor, appearance in the report despite her 2023 box-office blunder.

Earning only $206.6 million globally at the box office, The Marvels became the lowest-grossing movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first not to earn back its budget. Many fans believed this to be the nail in the coffin for the character and any potential for a sequel, but maybe Disney hasn't lost all hope in her yet.

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On page 5 of Disney’s Q4 earnings report, the first icon representing the Avengers franchise shows Carol Danvers making a notable appearance after Avengers: Doomsday has so far ignored the existence of The Marvels and its post-credit scene.

The Walt Disney Company

Taking a closer look at the icon, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel appears alongside Chris Evans' Captain America, Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk. All of whom appeared together in Avengers: Endgame, which isn't a coincidence, since these character stills are from the movie's promotional artwork.

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What makes Captain Marvel's appearance in this report potentially significant is that whoever created it didn't have to include her. She could have been excluded or replaced with another character, such as Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, especially since he's confirmed to make a giant appearance in Doomsday.

If the character was as seemingly radioactive as fans believed she had become after The Marvels, it's unlikely Disney would have included her and risk reminding investors and shareholders of its biggest box-office bomb in the MCU.

Does Disney Have Any Faith Left in Brie Larson's Captain Marvel?

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It was already announced this year that Brie Larson would return as Carol Danvers in the Stark Flight Lab flight simulator ride in the upcoming Avengers Campus Expansion at Disney California Adventure opening in 2028. The ride itself was announced in August 2024 at D23, long after The Marvels was a known bomb, meaning the company wasn't dissuaded from including Larson in the ride, which is already a good sign.

As for Larson's future in the MCU, when directly asked whether she would appear in Doomsday, she responded, "...you know I can't answer," which wasn't a denial. Much like Endgame, Captain Marvel's role in Doomsday may simply be small due to her overpowered nature, which would interfere with the story.

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As for Avengers: Secret Wars, there's always a chance that she has a larger part to play in the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga. Not only was Danvers one of the last survivors when Earth-616 was destroyed in the comics, but there was also a miniseries in which an alternate version of her was a prominent member of A-Force, a superhero team exclusively made up of women.

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However, Marvel Studios would likely prefer to avoid repeating itself and falling into the same trap of pandering to the audience, as Endgame so infamously did. Realistically, it's more likely that Captain Marvel could end up working alongside Kamala Khan and the other young heroes to help undo the damage Doctor Doom has done to the Multiverse.

Regardless of when and how Brie Larson's Captain Marvel will return to the MCU, it's doubtful that Disney has completely abandoned the character. After all, when Thor: The Dark World didn't wow audiences, Marvel Studios practically reinvented the character in Thor: Ragnarok instead of dropping him, so who says the same can't happen to Captain Marvel?