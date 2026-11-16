Avengers: Doomsday's Final Trailer Is Imminent As Disney Chief Brand Officer Asad Ayaz Cryptically Signals When Marvel Will Release New Footage

Avengers: Doomsday's next trailer might be closer than ever after a cryptic social media message from Disney Chief Brand Officer Asad Ayaz. Marvel has released multiple trailers for the fifth Avengers movie, including four short character teasers, an unprecedented marketing strategy for the studio. The next trailer, however, is the one fans look forward to most as the film's December 18 release date draws closer. Fans anticipate the footage will contain more exciting reveals than the previous one, potentially a glimpse of Doctor Doom's scarred face.

When Is Avengers: Doomsday’s Final Trailer Coming Out?

On November 16, Cosmic Marvel, a popular Marvel news aggregator, shared a report on X that Avengers: Doomsday's next trailer was set to release on either November 16 or 18. Ayaz unexpectedly popped up in the comments section, writing, "What," a cryptic one-word reply he has used in the past when a major MCU update is on the cards.

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In December 2021, a rumor claimed the first teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would play as a post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Ayaz, then Disney's President of Marketing, replied with the same ambiguous "what." The rumor turned out to be completely accurate, as the teaser debuted with No Way Home screenings days later.

He repeated the tactic in January 2025, responding "What?" to a rumor from the very same Cosmic Marvel account that the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps would debut during Super Bowl LIX. The teaser did not air during the game itself, but it arrived on February 4 at a launch event with the cast in Huntsville, Alabama, which is close enough.

Once again, his response came right before a major Marvel trailer debut. This track record has fans convinced the next Doomsday trailer will indeed arrive on Monday or Wednesday. The Monday window has now elapsed, as the trailer should have arrived by now if that were the case, leaving Wednesday as the most viable date.

The rumored dates come as India's Central Board of Film Certification recently certified a brand-new Avengers: Doomsday teaser, with the listing surfacing online this week. The certificate gave the footage a UA 7+ rating, with a runtime of 1 minute and 54 seconds in English. Certification filings like this almost always mean a trailer is ready to go, since studios only submit them once the final cut is locked.