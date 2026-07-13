Avengers: Doomsday’s First Trailer Just Passed 1 Major Release Milestone

An MCU insider finally brought some good news for Avengers: Doomsday's first trailer release, claiming that it has crossed a major milestone. While Marvel Studios treated capeheads to four Doomsday teasers across December and January, offering a sneak peek at 11 returning MCU heroes, audiences have been hankering for a full trailer for months now. Anticipation reached a peak in April when CinemaCon attendees were shown an exclusive trailer for the MCU blockbuster, which never leaked online due to heightened security at the event for theater owners, select press, and Hollywood bigwigs.

Marvel Studios has finally "started dubbing" Avengers: Doomsday's first trailer ahead of its release, according to Daniel Richtman. The process involves replacing the original English dialogue with alternative audio in foreign languages, seemingly confirming that the trailer is almost ready to be unleashed upon the world.

In just two weeks' time, Marvel Studios will return to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 25, to tease its upcoming slate, including Doomsday. Now that Avengers 5's trailer is in its final stages before release, evidence is mounting that it will debut at the panel, hopefully alongside its public online release.

Despite many fans' hopes to see Doomsday receive a full trailer in the first half of the year, a July release at San Diego Comic-Con always made the most sense, and not just because of the convention's major pop culture significance. SDCC lands just one week before Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters and roughly five months before Doomsday releases, which is almost exactly how long before Avengers: Infinity War's release that it received a trailer.

What to Expect From Avengers: Doomsday's First Trailer Release

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios received thunderous applause and claimed the 2026 CinemaCon crown after unveiling the debut trailer for Avengers: Doomsday to attendees. However, that trailer will likely remain exclusive to CinemaCon, with a brand-new teaser offered to San Diego Comic-Con attendees and the rest of the world.

The global audience ought to see some of Doomsday's best CinemaCon trailer scenes, namely the epic clash between Thor and Doctor Doom, along with Steve Rogers' long-awaited return. But there should also be some new clips, given that the movie is further into post-production and more scenes are completed.

The CinemaCon trailer heavily hyped up the looming face-off between the MCU's Avengers and the Fox X-Men, and the same ought to be true here. Still, Marvel Studios has thus far built Avengers 5's marketing campaign around Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, so he is bound to be front and center in the trailer.

Releasing Doomsday's trailer at San Diego Comic-Con is a smart call, as it will allow it to play in theaters alongside Spider-Man: Brand New Day from July 31. That plan may keep the teaser, at least in its HD glory, off the internet a little longer, with Marvel Studios seizing an opportunity to bolster Brand New Day sales by attaching the Avengers 5 teaser exclusively to the movie (other than SDCC).

Find out what else to expect from the MCU at San Diego Comic-Con.