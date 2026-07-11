Marvel Studios’ 6 Confirmed & Expected Projects It’s Bringing To Comic-Con 2026

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is right around the corner, and with Marvel Studios back at the convention after a one-year break, there are several things fans can hope to see showcased during the traditional Hall H panel. SDCC is one of the places Marvel Studios goes to make its biggest announcements, with past years featuring debuts of exclusive trailers, surprise casting announcements, and huge set pieces.

Unlike 2025, Marvel Studios has several releases imminent in 2026, which makes the July convention an ideal place for the studio to share what it's been working on with fans. Expectations are high for Marvel ahead of the end of Phase 6, which will conclude in 2027 with Avengers: Secret Wars, after which it's unclear what the studio's film slate will look like.

Marvel Studios typically keeps the projects it plans to bring to Hall H at SDCC under wraps, but several announcements have already confirmed a handful of projects that will be there, and a few others are likely to make an appearance.

Which MCU Movies & Series Will Be at Comic-Con in 2026?

Avengers: Doomsday (Confirmed)

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday is Marvel Studios' big film release of the year. With SDCC taking place barely six months out from the movie's December 18 release, it's sure to be the big event during Marvel's Saturday Hall H panel.

Banners around the Gaslamp district of San Diego featuring Avengers: Doomsday's poster all but confirm that the film will have a presence at SDCC this year, and following the full trailer debut for Avengers 5 at CinemaCon earlier in the year, it's expected that Comic-Con will be the next place the trailer screens.

The last time Marvel Studios hosted a Hall H panel, it featured surprise reveals that the Russo Brothers would return to direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, plus the confirmation of Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom. Now that filming on Avengers: Doomsday has actually been completed, Marvel Studios should have plenty more to tell fans during its panel.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Confirmed)

Sony Picutres

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's release is imminent, with the film coming out just days after San Diego Comic-Con, and with premieres for the MCU movie already taking place across the world, it makes sense that the cast would make a stop at SDCC as well.

A report from JoBlo suggests that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will get its own dedicated panel in Hall H at Comic-Con, but it may also be part of Marvel Studios' larger presentation on Saturday, July 25.

Given the secrecy around Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's unclear what Marvel and Sony will share from the film a week before its release. Some have speculated that the presentation might include the first public screening of the film or the debut of a new trailer.

Whatever the case, it's been almost a decade since Tom Holland and Zendaya last appeared at SDCC to promote Spider-Man: Homecoming, and with the timing being so perfect ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's release on July 31, 2026 is sure to be the year fans see them on stage again.

X-Men '97 (Confirmed)

Marvel Studios Animation

Outside of Hall H, Marvel Studios has confirmed that another project getting airtime at Comic-Con will be X-Men '97 Season 2, which is currently in the middle of its run on Disney+.

X-Men '97, which is a revival of the 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series, has been a big win for Marvel Studios Animation and is one of the few modern Marvel Television projects to be renewed for four seasons.

Taking place on Friday, July 24, Marvel's "Marvel Comics to Screen: X-Men ’97" panel will feature creative team members from the animated series, as well as surprise special guests. The panel is described as having "insider insights, special anecdotes, and hints of what’s to come," which will be perfectly timed while the second season is fresh in fans' minds.

VisionQuest (Expected)

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has only one more live-action TV project on its slate for the rest of 2026, and it's the much-anticipated third part in the WandaVision trilogy: VisionQuest. This series will follow Paul Bettany's Vision as he seeks to regain his memories after being reprogrammed by SWORD in WandaVision.

Marvel Studios' Hall H panel has often focused on major releases from the film side of the MCU, but it's also been home to television-focused announcements like WandaVision, Loki, and Hawkeye. VisionQuest is the next big live-action thing from Marvel Television, so SDCC would be the ideal place to show more about the film.

Marvel debuted the first trailer for VisionQuest to fans at New York Comic-Con in 2025, so SDCC might give fans a second chance to catch it and perhaps see more of the cast together on stage.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Expected)

Marvel Studios Animation

As the animation slate at Marvel Studios has grown over the past few years, the studio sometimes holds a dedicated panel for its Marvel Studios Animation offerings. While that doesn't seem to be the case this year, it doesn't mean that Marvel's animated series won't appear at some point throughout SDCC.

With Spider-Man fever reaching a pitch ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's release, SDCC could be the ideal place for Marvel to market its other Spider-Man projects, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. A second season of the animated high school show is potentially releasing in 2027, and Comic-Con might be the place where fans get more news about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and what Season 2 will entail.

Daredevil: Born Again (Expected)

Marvel Television

Another popular offering from the world of Marvel Television is Daredevil: Born Again, which has quickly become the gateway for Marvel's Netflix shows to come back to life in the MCU. Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again finished its run earlier in 2026, but Season 3 is already well into production and will likely be wrapping up around the time of SDCC.

Fans have become attached to the Defenders heroes over the years, and with the news that the core four will be reuniting in Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again, the SDCC stage seems like a great place to showcase the four actors (Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Luke Cage, and Finn Jones) together again, building the momentum for the show's return in 2027.

Other Possible MCU Announcements

Marvel Studios

While it's likely that much of Marvel Studios' Hall H panel will be dedicated to Avengers: Doomsday, studio head Kevin Feige often has surprises in store for Comic-Con attendees. In particular, SDCC has often been the place that Feige will reveal the roadmap for the future of the MCU.

Given that Marvel has yet to reveal any of its plans beyond 2027, and fans are waiting to see what the next saga is after the Multiverse Saga, this year might be the time that Feige lifts the lid on where things go after Avengers: Secret Wars. On that docket are likely to be Marvel's anticipated X-Men movie reboot, a third Black Panther film, Doctor Strange 3, and any number of MCU Disney+ projects, but how exactly they fit into the next saga remains to be seen.