Invincible Season 5 Is Closer Than Ever With Latest Amazon Prime Video Series Update

Invincible Season 5 looks closer than ever thanks to a fresh update surrounding the Amazon Prime Video series. Robert Kirkman’s adult animated superhero hit, which adapts his Image Comics run of the same name, wrapped its fourth season on April 22, ending on Mark Grayson’s uneasy truce with Lee Pace’s Grand Regent Thragg. Prime Video confirmed Season 5 in July 2025, months before Season 4 even premiered, and revealed at the time that the cast already finished recording their lines for the new season.

Now, Omni-Man actor JK Simmons revealed that voice recording for Invincible Season 6 officially began. Simmons shared the news in an interview with ScreenRant while promoting his upcoming series The Westies. Because animated seasons move through production in sequence, new voice work on Season 6 signals that Season 5 is nearly across the finish line ahead of its planned 2027 return.

Prime Video

Simmons, the voice of Viltrumite patriarch Nolan Grayson since the Amazon Prime Video show’s 2021 debut, confirmed that Season 6 "just started recording."

The actor also explained why finished episodes remain a long way off, noting that "there’s such a lag time because there’s quite a bit of work that needs to be done after we do our initial voice work."

His session comes shortly after Prime Video renewed Invincible for a sixth season on June 24, a reveal that made it the streamer’s longest-running animated original. Kirkman addressed the schedule around Season 4’s premiere, saying "we’ve hit our window and we’re gonna keep hitting the window" as he stressed that a new season every year is the ideal in a conversation with Brandon Davis.

Recent history supports him. Season 3 premiered on February 6, 2025, and Season 4 followed on March 18, 2026, with each premiering with three episodes before weekly releases. If that rhythm continues, Season 5 should arrive on Amazon Prime Video in the first months of 2027, most likely February or March.

Invincible Season 5 Arriving a Year After Season 4 Will Enhance Viewer Experience

Prime Video

Invincible Season 5 arriving roughly a year after Season 4 will significantly enhance the viewing experience. When Season 1 ended in 2021, fans waited more than two and a half years for the follow-up, long enough that the shock of Omni-Man’s betrayal lost some of its sting by the time Season 2 picked things back up. A yearly release will spare fans from going through that experience again. Mark’s forced truce with Thragg and the questions Season 4 left hanging will still be vivid in the minds of viewers when Season 5 arrives, so the story hits as hard as the writers intended instead of one dulled by time.

A yearly release is the best format for a show this serialized. Invincible plants setups seasons in advance, and those payoffs only work if viewers still hold on to what came before. A fan returning after a multi-year break might need a refresher on who Thragg is or why his truce with Mark is significant. This is a gripe many viewers have with modern TV shows, as they tend to take years between seasons.

Invincible will retain its audience and cement its status as a top-tier TV show if it maintains a yearly release schedule. With Season 6 already recording, it seems the show's creators are sticking to this pace rather than reverting to their old habits. Consequently, whatever cliffhanger Season 5 ends with, fans will not have to endure the agonizing multi-year waits that plagued earlier seasons.