Invincible Season 4 Officially Sets Date for Likely Release Announcement

Fans may finally have some idea of when Invincible Season 4's release plans will be announced. Robert Kirkman's animated superhero series has been running on Amazon Prime Video since 2021, telling the story of teenage super Mark Grayson/Invincible as he balances being one of the most powerful heroes on Earth with the trials and tribulations of young adulthood.

Given past precedent, there is a convincing case to be made that audiences will find out when exactly Invincible Season 4 will be released at the upcoming New York Comic-Con (NYCC).

Invincible has been confirmed to have a panel at the event (via Invincible on X). The panel will feature series creator Robert Kirkman and stars Steven Yeun and Gillian Jacobs. It will take place on the Empire Stage at the New York convention on Friday, October 10, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can likely expect some details about the new seasons, including potential release information, from the event.

Season 2 of the hit animated series was detailed at a similar panel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2023. Meanwhile, Season 3's release date was announced at a panel presentation at CCXP in 2024.

If the Amazon Prime Video show is taking the time to get up on stage at NYCC, then it is all but guaranteed that fans will get a glimpse at when its fourth season will come to the platform.

Invincible Season 4 has been confirmed to debut "sometime in 2026," according to marketing material released for the next batch of episodes. So far, the series has typically been drawn to the first quarter of each season's respective release year, with only the first half of Season 2 coming outside that window.

Seeing as the show's creative team has been aiming for a yearly cadence with its new seasons, fans can likely expect the series to return for Season 4 sometime early in 2026 (similar to Season 3), most probably before April or May.

Invincible is based on the comic series of the same name, written by Walking Dead author Robert Kirkman. The R-rated animated series centers on a 20-something superhero dealing with his emerging powers and place in a vast super-powered universe.

Steveen Yeun leads the series, along with J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Sandra Oh, and many others on its all-star voice cast.

What Will Happen in Invincible Season 4?

Amazon Prime Video

Invincible Season 4 will be a big one for the hit animated series. When it comes to Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2026, it will bring with it some of the most significant story moments in franchise history.

The dangerous Thragg will be the centerpiece of these new additions. Thragg is essentially the Joker to Invincible's Batman, being the character's most formidable long-standing foe from the comics.

He is a Viltrumite grand regent who knocks on Mark Grayson's door after the young hero defeats the last threat from the character's home planet, Conquest. The comic book big bad arrives on Earth, ready to claim the planet as his own following Mark and his father, Omni-Man's failure to adhere to the Viltrumite cause.

Thragg will throw a wrench into Mark's new life as Earth's super-powered protector, finally giving the character an adversary to go back and forth with for years to come.

Casting information for Thragg has not yet been announced, but fans can expect it to be a big name, given the character's importance to the story.