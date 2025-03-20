Invincible Season 4 Confirms Release Window, Villain & More

In the wake of Invincible Season 3's finale, several details have been confirmed about Season 4 from Invincible's official X account, including a release window, who one of the major villains will be next season, and more!

Fans are still reeling from the end of the hit Amazon Prime Video animated series' latest season, as its teenage hero, Mark Grayson, faced the ultra-powerful alien villain Conquest.

However, that was not the end of Mark's story. A fourth season of R-rated comic book adaptation has already been greenlit and is, reportedly well on its way to release.

Invincible Season 4 Details Confirmed

Amazon Prime Video

The official Invincible social media account confirmed a few Season 4 details for fans now longing for more of the Amazon Prime Video animated series.

Mere days after the Season 3 finale, audiences got an update on the next batch of episodes, as an official release window was announced, along with where the series stands in production and a few exciting story details to expect (including news on the show's next major villain).

In a post on X, Invincible Season 4 was given a release window of 2026.

Invincible HQ

The social post also divulged that "voice acting is complete," next seasons will include "a new storyline not in the comics featuring Darkblood" (read more about the new Darkblood storyline here), and the show's next major villain, Thragg, has been cast:

"'Invincible' will return for Season 4. Should be sometime in 2026. Voice acting is complete. There may be a new storyline not in the comic featuring Darkblood. Thragg has been cast. Invincible has also been cast."

Earlier in March, series creator Robert Kirkman insinuated Season 4 was quite far along in an exclusive conversation with The Direct at SXSW. In that interview, Kirkman revealed Season 4 is "getting... wrapped up," and the team is working to "[make] sure that the show comes out as regularly as possible:"

"There's a lot of opportunity to do a lot of specials. There's a lot of characters that could really shine if they get that platform to have an episode focused on them, which we're really excited about. We'd love to do that. We're trying to do that. I don't know. We'll see, but right now the focus is making sure that the show comes out as regularly as possible, and we're trying not to have any distractions that are going to keep us from that. So right now, the focus has been getting Season 3 wrapped up, getting Season 4 wrapped up. Hopefully, once those are all tied up, we'll have some time to figure out how to do a little bit more, but we may not. I don't know, we'll see."

It is currently unclear where in 2026 Invincible Season 4 is eyeing, but Seasons 1, 2, and 3, have all (at least in part) released episodes in the first three months of their respective release year.

Given comments like Kirkman's here, along with the series calling its 2026 shot as early as it has, there is a chance Season 4 is eyeing that similar Q1 or Q2 window some of the other seasons have occupied.

Who Is Thragg in Invincible Season 4?

One of the biggest questions coming out of this latest Invincible Season 4 update will almost surely be, who the heck is Thragg? And why are the creative powers that be making such a big deal about casting the character?

Well, it is because Thragg warrants such a celebration. So far in the series, Steven Yeun's titular teenage hero has gone up against some formidable foes including the reality-hopping Angstrom Levy (who made his triumphant return in Season 3), the electricity-wielding Powerplex, and even his own super-powered father, Omni-Man.

However, Mark has yet to take on his main antagonist from the comics. The Joker to his Batman. The Green Goblin to his Spider-Man. And that, in the Invincible universe is Thragg.

Skybound Entertainment

Thragg is essentially the head honcho of the Viltrum Empire (the Kryptonian-like race that Mark and his Father heralded from and turned their back on). Thus far, Thragg has sent his various commandants to do his bidding, including the terrifying Conquest—who Mark did away with at the end of Season 3.

In the comics, Thragg is the strongest Viltrumite on the planet, ruling with an iron fist and taking the throne as Grand Regent of the alien race. His arrival officially kicks off a full-on war between Viltrum and Earth, ushering in a new chapter for the Invincible universe.

That is why his casting is such a big moment for the franchise going forward. He is going to be a looming threat for some time, so the series needs to get whoever is going to play him right.

Series creator Robert Kirkman teased Thraggs arrival in the animated show in a conversation with Variety, positing that whoever is playing him is "amazing" and that fans would be smart to expect him to be a part of Season 4:

"I mean, it would certainly be weird if he didn’t show up in the show. Yeah. I mean, I don’t know. It’s so tough. Here’s what I’ll say: He’s been cast and he’s amazing."

Invincible Season 3 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.