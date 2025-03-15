Invincible Season 3 Finale: Why Conquest Makes a Heart While Fighting Mark

The meaning behind Conquest's heart-shaped bubble in his fight against Mark Grayson in Invincible Season 3's finale is much deeper than fans think.

The final moments of Invincible Season 3, Episode 7 introduced Conquest, a powerful and high-ranking Viltrumite who comes face to face with Mark Grayson.

A good chunk of the finale mainly revolves around the brutal clash between Conquest and Invincible, leading to some memorable and tension-filled moments that left a mark in the minds of viewers, such as his heart-shaped mockery to Mark.

Conquest's Heart-Shaped Bubble in Invincible Season 3's Finale, Explained

Conquest

Conquest and Mark Grayson's much-awaited fight in Invincible Season 3's finale has plenty of impactful moments and a special callback to The Walking Dead.

At one point in the battle, Conquest blows a heart-shaped bubble at Mark in space, further proving how unsettling and nefarious this high-ranking Viltrumite is.

While the finale doesn't expand on Conquest's heart-related mockery, some have theorized that it seems to reflect Viltrumites' lack of attachment, considering that they are well known for being ruthless and showing no compassion to others.

It could've also foreshadowed how Conquest broke Mark's heart by killing countless innocent lives on Earth before wrapping it up by trying to murder the love of his life: Atom Eve.

Conquest's heart-shaped bubble could also be his way of hammering down a point to Mark to never underestimate him and to potentially show that he has no weakness.

What’s Next for Conquest in Invincible Season 4?

After a lengthy battle, Conquest is eventually defeated by the combined might of Invincible and Atom Eve. However, he is still alive.

Invincible Season 3's finale ends with Cecil lying to Mark about Conquest's true status.

It turns out that he is keeping Conquest contained in a massive underground facility because Cecil wants to talk to him and learn more about the Viltrumite Empire.

At some point in the already-confirmed Invincible Season 4, it is expected that Conquest will wake up, and it will not be good news for Cecil since he will eventually escape based on what happened in the comics.

While a rematch between the two sworn enemies is inevitable, Conquest's story in Season 4 may mostly focus on his return to Viltrum to inform General Thragg (the most powerful Viltrumite) and the others about Mark Grayson's defiance, leading to Thragg's decision to eventually retaliate against the Coalition of Planets.

