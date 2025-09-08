Invincible Season 4 Confirmed to Include 5 Major Villains

Five villains have already been confirmed to be a part of the Invincible Season 4. Robert Kirkman's acclaimed superhero series is marching toward its fourth season, with some big-name threats from the comics looming. After grappling with formidable foes like Angstrom Levy, Conquest, and the Mauler Twins, fans will finally get the villains they have been craving in the series' next batch of episodes.

A part of these will be one particular antagonist, Thragg, who is seen as one of the biggest almighty adversaries in the entire Invincible franchise, a character whose introduction has been teased since the Amazon Prime Video series' start back in 2021.

Invincible follows a young superhero, Mark Grayson (played by Steven Yeun), who grows up to discover that, like his father, he possesses superhuman abilities. The series has run for three seasons thus far, with Season 4 expected to come to Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2026. A fifth season has also already been announced for the beloved animated epic, but no release information has been revealed at this time.

Every Villain Confirmed for Invincible Season 4

Omni-Man

Amazon Prime Video

After being introduced as one of the first series villains back in Season 1, J.K. Simmons' Omni-Man will return in Invincible Season 4. In a conversation with Collider in February, Simmons revealed he was in the next season, teasing he had "dipped his toes" into working on the next season.

Omni-Man debuted in the series as Earth's mighty super-powered protector and the father of burgeoning superhero Mark Grayson.

After years of protecting Earth, it was discovered that Omni-Man was secretly looking to rule over the planet alongside his son. This revelation turned the costumed character into one of the show's first villains, pitting father against son, as Mark attempted to thwart the plans of his ultra-powerful alien father.

Since then, Omni-Man has been through a lot, being imprisoned in an intergalactic jail, starting a family on another alien planet, and roaming the galaxy with an alien named Allen.

Dinosaurus

Amazon Prime Video

Things are about to get prehistoric in Invincible Season 4, as the terrifying Dinosaurus is set to debut as a part of the show's next batch of episodes. Dinosaurus was announced on the official Invincible X feed back in July, revealing that The Americans actor Matthew Rhys would bring the character to life in the series.

Dinosaurus is a key antagonist from the Invincible comics who has yet to be introduced in the animated series.

Formerly known as the human scientist David Anders, Dinosuraus is an anthropomorphic dinosaur-like being who gets in Invincible's bad books after demonstrating a particular proclivity for helping humans with their most destructive ideas.

While primarily seen as a villain in the Invincible franchise, he does have some heroic tendencies. He notably does not trust the tyrannical Thragg when he is initially introduced as an ally to the young Mark Grayson.

Thragg

Amazon Prime Video

Spider-Man has Green Goblin, Batman has the Joker, and Invincible has Thragg. The almighty Vilturmite war general has been a long time coming in the Invincible animated series, but he is finally set to make his debut in the upcoming fourth season.

After years of teasing, Thragg was officially announced for the series in March, becoming one of the new season's key selling points.

Grand Regent Thragg is one of the strongest Viltrumite warriors whom Mark Grayson comes up against in his superhero-ing tenure. Bred specifically to be a ruthless killing machine, Thragg arrives on Earth following Conquest's failure to kill Invincible and take the planet for his alien race.

He is seen as both Invincible and Omni-Man's arch-nemesis, and goes on to become a significant part of the Invincible story in the narrative being told in Season 4 and beyond.

The Devil

Amazon Prime Video

After being teased in a Season 3 post-credits scene, the Devil will finally make his presence known in Invincible Season 4, appearing as part of the upcoming episodes' Hell-based storyline.

Robert Kirkman teased the Devil's involvement in the ever-evolving Invincible narrative, positing that "every superhero story has some chapter where they go to hell and they fight the devil," before joking, "Maybe I shouldn't have spoiled that" (via Comic Book Movie).

This likely means that visiting the underworld will be a part of the show's upcoming season, particularly with how it relates to supernatural P.I. Damian Darkblood (who appeared alongside the Devil in the Season 3 finale's post-credits stinger.

Battle Beast

Amazon Prime Video

After being introduced in Season 1, Battle Beast has continued to be an integral part of the Invincible storyline. This came to a head in Season 3, as the character helped Omni-Man and Allen break out of their space-faring prison before being thrust into the cosmos himself.

In April, Invincible producer Simon Racioppa told ScreenRant that Battle Beast would return for Season 4, teasing the character "wants more."

While not technically a villain, just being one of the more bloodthirsty heroes in the Invincible universe, Battle Beast plays a key role in the franchise's epic story, eventually dying at the hands of the terrifying Thragg, proving just how strong the Grand Regent truly is.