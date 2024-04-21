The ages between Invincible's oldest and youngest characters vary by thousands of years.

Amazon Prime Video's animated streaming series follows a teenage hero discovering his super-powered parentage, as he deals with the throws of young adulthood along with everything that comes with being a superhero.

How Old Are Invincible's Main Characters?

Mark Grayson/Invincible

Amazon Prime Video

Mark Grayson (brought to life by the venerable Steven Yeun) leads Invincible as the series' titular hero. Mark is 17 years old when he finds out he possesses the same Superman-like powers as his alien father, Omni Man.

Now, in Season 2, the character is 18, heading off to college, dealing with the ups and downs of first love, all while doing his best to keep the residents of Earth (and the universe) safe in the process.

Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man

Amazon Prime Video

Nolan Grayson goes by the superhero name of Omni-Man, known - at first - for being Earth's one true super-powered protector.

Not originally hailing from Earth, his true intentions are eventually revealed, with audiences learning he is a part of the alien Viltrumite race who plans to colonize the universe.

Because Nolan is alien it is hard to discern exactly how old Mark Grayson's all-powerful father is. However, it is assumed he is thousands of years old, having described some of his history which dates back millennia.

Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve

Amazon Prime Video

One of Mark Grayson's superhero companions is Samantha Eve Wilkins, who goes by her alter ego Atam Eve when in costume. Like Mark, Eve is in her late teens when the series picks up, being 18 and leaving high school to pursue her super-powered efforts.

Eve was born with the powers to manipulate pink energy and has grappled with her powers since she was a young child.

Rudolph Connors/Robot

Amazon Prime Video

While he may not look it, Rudolph Conners (aka Robot) is 30 years old. The former leader of the superhero outfit, Teen Team, Robot, is renowned for his genius intellect and fondness for gadgets and technology.

After the reveal that Robot was nothing more than an A.I. construct being controlled by a deformed human host, his consciousness was cloned and inserted into a teenage human host created from the blood of fellow superhero Rexplode. Robot's story in Season 3 and beyond will start to blur the good vs. evil of his character.

Amanda/Monster Girl

Amazon Prime Video

Amanda/Monster Girl is another Invincible hero whose looks may deceive when it comes to age. Despite giving off the appearance of a young girl, Amanda is 24.

Her powers of transforming into a Hulk-like monster causes her to de-age meaning she is stuck looking like a pre-teen despite being an adult.

Amanda is a valuable part of the Guardians of the Globe team, as the group uses her Monster Girl alter ego to flatten any physically imposing threat that may cross their path.

The Immortal

Amazon Prime Video

The exact age of The Immortal (played by Ross Marquand) is unknown, but it is assumed he is at least 1000 years old. This estimate comes from the character getting his powers (which include super speed, flight, and superhuman strength) and the immortality from which he took his superhero name as a Celtic warrior.

The Immortal is notably the only surviving member of the Guardians of the Globe team that Omni-Man brutally murdered at the start of Season 1.

Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate

Amazon Prime Video

Kate-Cha (aka Dupli-Kate) is another character whose specific age is unknown. However, given her appearance, and any lack of reason suggesting her age would not match her looks, it is assumed she is around 20 years old.

Kate possesses the valuable power to create exact copies of herself at will, making it hard to know who the true original is. She is also in a relationship with her fellow Guardians of the Globe team member, The Immortal (which brings up some interesting age-gap questions).

Anissa

Amazon Prime Video

Anissa, like her fellow Viltrumite, Omni-Man, is also expected to be thousands of years old. Her exact age is unknown, but seeing as Viltrumites live for millennia, it would make sense that she would be one of the series' oldest characters.

While not making much of an impact in Seasons 1 and 2, Annisa is likely to be a major player in Invincible's upcoming third season - it remains to be seen if her controversial scene from the comics will be adapted on-screen.

She is a high-ranking Viltrumite soldier who is now on a collision course with Mark Grayson after he refused to bend the knee to her and allow a full-scale invasion of Earth.

Conquest

Amazon Prime Video

In a series with some truly ancient characters, Conquest takes the cake as the oldest. Played by Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen in the animated series, Conquest is assumed to be thousands of years old as well and is one of the oldest Viltrumite villains whom Mark Grayson crosses paths with.

Seeing a character like Omni-Man looks about 45 and is supposed to be more than 2000 years old, this leader of the Viltrumite warriors - who seems to give off the appearance of a man in his 50s - could be anywhere from three to four thousand.

Invincible Season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

