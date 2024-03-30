Invincible Season 2: Why Is Mark So Weak Against Viltrumites?

By Russ Milheim Posted:
Invincible, Mark Grayson and Viltrumite Anissa

After watching the latest episode of Amazon Studios’ Invincible, many fans are wondering what exactly makes the lead hero Mark Grayson so weak compared to other Viltrumites.

What Makes Mark Grayson Weaker Against Viltrumites?

Mary Grayson fighting Viltrumite in Invincible Season 2 Episode 7
Invincible

In Invincible Season 2, Episode 7, audiences watched Mark Grayson’s titular superhero get beaten to a pulp by Anissa, a newly introduced character (who is highly controversial for what she does to Invincible in the comics).

This gave some pause—after all, they’re both Viltrumites. Shouldn’t Mark hold his own a little better? Well, there are a few reasons why his matchups with other Viltrumites tend to be so mismatched.

The first is that Mark is still growing, inherently putting him at odds with any other of his alien species who is older. This leads right to the second point: experience.

It’s important to remember how Viltrumites can live to be thousands of years old. Seeing as how Mark Grayson is at the very start of that journey, he’ll likely be stuck with lower odds while fighting those particular enemies.

Another element of the equation is how Mark is half-Viltrumite and half-human. While the Viltrumite elements of his DNA tend to take dominance, he’s still not fully one of them.

With how strong Viltrumites are, it is easy to think they don’t have any weaknesses—which would be an incorrect assumption.

[ Invincible S2: Omni-Man's Books Secret Explained ]

What Are Viltrumites' Weaknesses?

Viltrumites in Invincible Season 2 Episode 4
Invincible

The rest of this article contains spoilers for Invincible comics.

Certain Sounds & Frequencies

In the comics, it’s established that Viltrumites have very sensitive ears and balanced internals to help make their powers of flight possible.

Because of this, the entire race is susceptible to specific vibrations and frequencies that can throw them off balance and cause severe harm.

The Ravenous Rognarr

The Rognarr are a wild and ravenous alien species the Viltrumites actively fear—notably due to their ability to tear through Viltrumites with relative ease.

Space Racer’s Gun

The gun of a legendary alien called the Space Racer can pierce through Viltrumite flesh without issue. The weapon lies buried on a forgotten planet, hidden by Omni-Man himself.

A Dangerous Plant

While it’s a very specific weakness, the Klaxus plant can poison and weaken Viltrumites.

Internal Attacks

All of those memes regarding sending Ant-Man into Thanos’ butt might have been on to something. It turns out that Viltrumites are particularly susceptible to internal attacks.

The most distinct example of this is when Robot kills an alternate evil Invincible by shooting a bomb down his throat.

Intense Heat

Intense heat can be highly damaging to the healing factor of a Viltrumite. This is showcased in a key battle between two of them late in the comics while they are fighting in the warmth of a literal star.

Invincible Season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Catch up on more Invincible news:

Invincible Season 3 Gets Promising Release Update from Showrunner (Exclusive)

Invincible Producer Teases Omni-Man's Upcoming Redemption Arc (Exclusive)

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 Release Date Delay Explained by Producer (Exclusive)

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Invincible (Season 2)
Release Date
November 03, 2023
Platform
Prime Video
Actors
J.K. Simmons
Sandra Oh
Steven Yeun
Genres
Action
Adventure
Animation
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Superhero
- About The Author: Russ Milheim
Russ Milheim is the Industry Relations Coordinator at The Direct. On top of utilizing his expertise on the many corners of today’s entertainment to cover the latest news and theories, he establishes and maintains communication and relations between the outlet and the many studio and talent representatives.

LATEST NEWS

Will Stellar Blade Ever Release on Xbox?
Kung Fu Panda 4 Online Release Date Revealed: When Will It Start Streaming?
Classroom of the Elite Season 4: Will More Episodes Ever Release?
Marvel Studios Announces Its 2nd Show That Will Receive 3 Seasons

TRENDING

Philip Pilmar Now: Where Is Howard's Son Today? Homicide New York Criminal Breakdown
Why Did Beyond the Spider-Verse's Release Date Get Removed from Sony’s Slate?
Queen of Tears Episode 7 Release Date & Remaining Schedule
Who Is Avi Azulay? 5 Things to Know About Moses Actor from Testament: The Story of Moses
Disney+'s Wish Movie Release Breaks a Frustrating Streaming Record