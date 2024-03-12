The showrunner and producer of Invincible Season 2 explained why there was a delay between Part 1 and Part 2 of the season season.

So far, Invincible only aired four episodes of its second season, with the finale dropping on November 24, 2023. The remaining four installments were split up and delayed to release separately, starting weekly on March 14.

Many fans have been vocal about their displeasure with how Season 2’s release has been handled, especially since Prime Video had confirmed that Part 2 would debut in "Early 2024," a window that doesn't exactly point to mid-March.

Invincible Showrunner Explains Season 2 Part 2 Delay

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim, Invincible showrunner and producer Simon Racioppa explained why there was a delay in the middle of Season 2.

When asked if he was aware of the harsh reactions to the recent split season, Racioppa admitted he was.

He explained how there "are a lot of factors" that went into the decision, one made by the whole team behind the show and Amazon Studios themselves:

"I mean, there are a lot of factors that go into scheduling any television series, whether it's on a regular network television or a streamer. At some point during our production, in a discussion with Amazon, and obviously, we're partners in the show, we—and when I say we, I mean like ultimately, it's not just my decision… It's actually not really my decision..."

One of the things they took into account was what "other shows… were coming out at the same time:"

"... It's following the discussion between everybody together that this was the best way to get the show out to the fans, given the circumstances about how the show was coming, like production, and other shows that were coming out at the same time. We just thought this was the best possible way to get it to the fans. And, you know, I hope people still like the show. There are a lot of factors that go into these decisions."

As for whether or not that same break will happen again for Season 3, the showrunner could not promise anything. However, Racioppa clarified he "[hopes] that doesn't happen again:"

"It's a question about what else is happening on a streamer or at that same time when you're trying to release things. Again, 100 other factors. I'm hoping that doesn't happen again, personally, it's not something I think anybody wants to do. But sometimes, it's something that happens. So I can't promise you, but obviously, we just wanted to deliver the show in the best possible way for the fans to enjoy as quickly as possible… Production takes time, and things happen."

Racioppa also pointed out that "no one wants to hold the show back:"

"Everyone on the show is honestly—no one wants to hold the show back. Everyone is doing their best work. We have a massive crew of like 200 to 300 people who are all working their butts off trying to make this show as good as possible as fast as possible."

Why Was Invincible Season 2's Split so Divisive?

The strong reaction to the split of Invincible Season 2 was a little odd.

It shows that many simply are not used to how television used to be—and still is in some corners of the industry.

When network shows were more popular before the rise of streaming, and sometime after, many series would get random breaks throughout their seasons. Sometimes, it might only be one week, while others, it could be months.

With streaming shows making up a majority of content these days, that break is much less common, as seasons are almost always released all at once or weekly with no breaks.

Of course, it is understandable to be frustrated at having to wait longer for new episodes, but going as far as to claim to be quitting the show is a tad extreme.

Thankfully, it does not seem like that split is a priority for Amazon Studios or Simon Racioppa.

Hopefully, they can avoid doing it again in the future if possible.

Invincible Season 2, Part 2 starts airing on March 14, on Amazon Prime Video.

