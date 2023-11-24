Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 Gets Official Release Update from Showrunner

Invincible Season 2 finally got an official update from its showrunner on when Episode 5 will be released.

Invincible Season 2 has reached its halfway point as Episode 4 dropped on Friday via Amazon Prime Video, leaving fans wondering when the back half of the story will be revealed.

Fans of the Invincible series are no strangers to patience, as audiences waited two-and-a-half years between the end of Season 1 and the premiere of Season 2 after the show’s 2021 arrival.

Invincible Season 2: When Will Episode 5 Release?

Prime Video

Speaking to The Hollywood Handle, Invincible showrunner Simon Racioppa admitted that they originally planned to have all of Season 2 released at once, but "some issues came up."

As a result, Racioppa and the team felt that splitting the season into two four-episode batches was "the best way to present the show" amidst their struggles to produce the beloved series:

"The decision was made afterwards (to release Season 2 in two parts). As we started producing the show, some issues came up, talked to Amazon, so we thought this was the best way to present the show, now, with these four episodes instead of making audience wait even longer."

Now that Episode 4 has been released, fans are curious when they can expect Episode 5 as well as the rest of Invincible Season 2. Racioppa promised the remaining four episodes will arrive "after a few months:"

"We will come back after a few months and give you the rest."

Invincible Showrunner Promises More Episodes Coming Soon

Followers of the Invincible series already knew that Season 2 was coming in two parts, but the hard part for fans is having the whole first half and not knowing when to expect Episode 5 and the rest of the season.

Thankfully, Racioppa has acknowledged the wait and promised that the rest of Invincible Season 2 is only "a few months" away. That means fans could see the official release of the rest of Season 2 as soon as early Spring 2024.

With only a few months separating the first and second halves of Season 2, audiences will be delighted to not have to wait as long as they did for Season 2 to begin. Hopefully, Amazon will recognize these struggles and direct better resources toward developing the beloved animated show so that the producers don't run into any further trouble.

The first four episodes of Invincible Season 2 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.