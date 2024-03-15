Invincible made its return to Amazon Prime Video, with fans looking ahead to the upcoming release date and schedule for Season 2, Episode 6.

Complete with a handful of terrifying new characters, Invincible reentered the spotlight for its fifth episode on March 14, following a four-month delay once the first half of Season 2 aired in late 2023.

Season 2, Episode 5 already delivered some shocking deaths and the same gore fans are used to, setting up an epic end to the Prime Video series' sophomore run.

After seeing a slight last-minute change in schedule for Season 2, Invincible fans now look forward to when Episode 6 will debut.

Season 2, Episode 6 will officially be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, March 21, at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

This marks a change from its original 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT release timeframe that was first confirmed in late January.

The remaining three episodes' release dates can be seen below:

Episode 6: Thursday, March 21

Episode 7: Thursday, March 28

Episode 8: Thursday. April 4

What Will Happen in Invincible Season 2, Episode 6?

Episode 5 sees Mark feeling immense guilt over the mayhem on Thraxa, helping to rebuild the core city as the situation on Earth grew more dire in his absence.

He also now has the responsibility of raising his new younger brother, Oliver, as his mother entrusts him to Mark due to his lifespan being so much longer than the average Thraxan.

Fans also saw Donald realize that he is an android after his original body was mangled while Mark handles problems with academic probation at college.

Simply put, Mark has no shortage of terrifying challenges ahead of him, which will only grow in quantity before Season 3 makes its ultimate debut.

The first five episodes of Invincible Season 2 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Episode 6 will begin streaming on Thursday, March 21, at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

