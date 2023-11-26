Invincible Season 2 just had its mid-season finale, and the twist involving Cecil's main man Donald was left on a cliffhanger.

Fans have been asking since the first promo poster for Season 2 was released how Donald was able to return to the show after his death was such a big part of Season 1's ending.

Prime Video

The first few episodes of Season 2 have shown that characters like Mark's mom Debbie started to question how Donald is still around, and Episode 4 confirmed that Donald discovered he shouldn't be alive.

Invincible Season 2: What Happened to Donald?

Prime Video

In a shocking mid-season finale, Donald finally uncovered a surveillance video showing his own death in Episode 4 of Invincible Season 2, and he is not handling it well.

Prime Video

After locking himself in a bathroom, Donald pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed himself in the arm to make sure he was still human and not a bionic clone.

When he began to bleed from the wound, Donald was more than relieved; however, he was surprised to find that the tip of the knife had become damaged after stabbing himself.

How Is Donald Still Alive?

Prime Video

Fans have already invested in the mystery of Donald and how he's managed to make it back into the Invincible fold, but this new Season 2 development that he has skin stronger than the average human has even bigger implications.

This seems to imply Donald has superpowers, so it'll be interesting to see if he heals as quickly as someone like Mark Grayson, too. But why doesn't Donald know he could be a superhero?

Donald's lack of memory seemingly has Cecil's name written all over it, mainly because the latest episode confirmed that he's the only one with the credentials to see what actually happened to Donald.

Learning that Donald also has superpowers adds another twist to that theory, implying that Cecil may have a superhero in his employ that he wants to keep total control over.

Debbie lectured Cecil in Episode 4 on how he manages his control over those that he needs, and Cecil looks to need Donald quite a bit. Similar to Agent Coulson's resurrection in ABC's hit show Agents of SHIELD, Donald's memories could have been replaced with happier, healthier times that wouldn't deter him from continuing to work for Cecil.

Fans will have to wait a few months before learning more about the latest Donald development; Donald may be a superhero so secret that not even he knows about it.

The first four episodes of Invincible Season 2 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.