Invincible Season 3: Why Battle Beast Is So Strong, Revealed by His Comics Origin

The latest episode of Invincible featured the return of Battle Beast, showcasing the strength of this alien warrior and his quest for an honorable death.

Battle Beast made a bloody splash in the first season of Invincible when he nearly killed Mark Grayson and the rest of the Guardians of the Globe. Fortunately, he didn't bother finishing the job, declaring that the battle was "beneath [him]" and that "there is no honor in killing insects" before teleporting away.

While the ending montage of the series' opening season teased the alien warrior, he was completely absent last season. But, in Season 3, Battle Beast finally returns and gives viewers a hint of what drives him to fight.

The Return of Battle Beast in Invincible

Amazon Prime Video

Michael Dorn's Battle Beast finally returned in Invincible Season 3, Episode 4, "You Were My Hero," when Seth Rogen's Allen the Alien freed him from Viltrumite imprisonment with the promise of "opponents worthy of [his] strength."

Battle Beast is especially excited by the prospect of fighting multiple Viltrumites, hoping for a better battle than the weaker Invincible. When faced with Nolan's executioners, Battle Beast declared that if the fight ended in his death, "I will savor it all the more:"

"Long have I waited for such a worthy challenge. I will savor this. And if this conflict brings about the end of my life, I will savor it all the more."

A warrior craving death, but only at the hands of a worthy equal, is a common trope in fiction, but why exactly does Battle Beast wish to die in a glorious battle in Invincible? How is he so strong that he can put down Vultrumites?

Fans will find no answers in the animated series (yet), which left Battle Beast drifting in space at the end of the episode and beating his Viltrumite opponent to death as he echoed in his mind, "More! I need more!"

However, the Invincible comic explains more clearly what drives Battle Beast to such lengths and the source of his immense strength.

Battle Beast's Strength in Invincible Explained

Warning - The rest of this article includes major spoilers for the Invincible comics and potential future events in the Invincible animated series.

Nolan, on his path of redemption with the help of Allen, explores the galaxy as they search for Viltrumite weaknesses. The two even go to Battle Beast's home planet, hoping to recruit the battle-hardened warrior in their fight against the Viltrumite Empire.

Invincible — Issue #67

Unfortunately, he isn't there, but the two are told more about Thokk, aka Battle Beast. This includes how he was his "planet's favorite son" who made it a utopia but "became addicted to conflict:"

"He became addicted to conflict. Invulnerable and immortal, he left our world in search of conflict worthy of his unique abilities."

In the final issue of Invincible, it's plainly stated that Thokk suffered a literal blood curse that gave him an unquenchable thirst for violence. This could threaten his home and everyone around him, so he journeyed across the stars to find his death and end his bloodlust.

Invincible — Issue #144

Before his desired death, Battle Beast had sired a daughter, who sadly inherited his curse "now that he is not alive to contain it." After killing surrendering rebels, she realized her plight and declared that she would follow in her father's footsteps and "meet [her] end."

While never explicitly mentioned in the comics, this curse likely made Battle Beast strong—a strength that his daughter no doubt also inherited with the curse.

New episodes of Invincible Season 3 are released Thursdays on Amazon Prime Video.