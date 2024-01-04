Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 Gets Discouraging Release Update

Recently, a rumored release date for Season 2, Episode 5 of Invincible made the rounds, but an official update from Amazon called the story into question.

Invincible, based upon Robert Kirkman’s acclaimed graphic novel of the same name, has proven quite popular for Amazon Prime Video.

With a fairly long wait between the first and second seasons of the animated show, fans have understandably been champing at the bit to learn when Invincible returns for more episodes.

The Wait for Invincible Season 2, Episode 5's Release Grows

Prime Video

On November 24 last year, X user DynamoSuperX posted ”Invincible returns January 4. y’all can chill,” along with an image supporting his claim. But no official announcement has been made to confirm that rumor.

Fast forward a month: A 2024 press release has been issued from Amazon Studios, detailing the new content it intends to bring to its Amazon Prime Video streaming platform for January 2024. Discouragingly, Invincible Season 2, Episode 5 was absent from the release.

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 could still be added to this month's release slate in the weeks ahead. However, its omission does make a January release for Episode 5 much less likely.

It’s worth noting that a release window for the rest of Invincible Season 2 was officially given as “Early 2024”. What’s more is that producer Simon Racioppa remarked in November that fans might need to wait a “few weeks or months” for more installments of the series.

At this point, fans shouldn't expect Invincible S2E5 to release until February 2024 at the earliest, unless a January miracle happens and it premieres late this month.

What Could Happen in Invincible Season 2, Episode 5?

When viewers last left off with Invincible, it was on something of a huge cliffhanger.

Not only was Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man, captured and slated for execution, but Mark was also anointed with Nolan’s responsibility of getting planet Earth ready for a Viltrumite invasion.

On top of that, Mark recently learned of the existence of his step-brother, Oliver. It remains to be seen how that will play out.

Also significant is the fact that many fans are expecting a crossover with another popular comic-book property (hint: He wears a red and blue suit and sticks to walls).

Seasons 1 and 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s Invincible are streaming now.