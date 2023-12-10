Invincible Season 2 Creator Confirms What We All Suspected About Part 1's Ending

Following the dramatic ending to Invincible Season 2, Part 1, Robert Kirkman, creator of both the show and its source comics, confirmed one fan theory regarding Omni-Man's future.

Invincible Season 2, Part 1 closely followed several plots straight from the comic books in its first four episodes. This was particularly highlighted in the reunion of J.K. Simmons' Omni-Man (Nolan Grayson) and Steven Yeun's Invincible (Mark Grayson), as well as the introduction of the former's new alien family.

With the second half of Season 2 still to come, fans have spent the hiatus theorizing based on what happened in the comics and what has been unique to the show.

Invincible Creator Confirms One Fan Suspicion

Speaking to TV Insider, Invincible show and comics creator Robert Kirkman confirmed that Omni-Man telling Invincible to read his books in Season 2, Part 1's finale demonstrates the character's changing beliefs.

Kirkman discussed how Omni-Man "revealing that there’s something useful in those books" shows there is "a shift in his loyalties":

"I mean, I don’t want to spoil too much around that scene, but I think that the fact that he is revealing that there’s something useful in those books for Mark in that moment indicates possibly a shift in his loyalties, if the episode in itself wasn’t a clear indication of that. So I think that aspect is pretty important."

He teased that the answers to many fan questions regarding this comment from Nolan Grayson, things like "what they are, and what they mean," will be addressed early and not be kept "a mystery for too long" since they "hit the ground running on that aspect:"

"What they are, and what they mean, and what they mean for the future, you’ll just have to keep watching the show to find out. But I will say that in the back half, you know, we’re not going to be keeping that a mystery for long, so it’s not something that’s going to be driving you crazy for a good long time. We kinda hit the ground running on that aspect as well."

Nolan's Books' Role in the Comics Explained

As is clear with context, Nolan telling his son, Mark, to read his books is not simply the request it appears to be.

In the comics, the science fiction novels Nolan wrote during his time on Earth contain information on how to beat the Viltrumites. This information is hidden in the stories, under the guise of fictional tales.

As such, Nolan telling Mark to read these books means he wants him to find these hidden messages so he can fight the Viltrumites and potentially win. In the comics, such information includes the existence of a weapon that could help against the Viltrumites and a race capable of defeating seemingly indestructible beings.

The first half of Invincible Season 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.