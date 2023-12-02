Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 Gets New Release Update from Producer

Invincible Season 2, Episode 5 just got a new release date straight from the series' co-showrunner.

The end of the sophomore season's first half left audiences hanging after a brutal encounter between Mark, Omni-Man, and the Viltrumites. While Nolan was taken away to be executed, Mark was left on the brink of death, being warned to take over his father's job of preparing Earth to be conquered.

Currently, there's not an official date for when the show will continue, although it is confirmed that it'll return in "early 2024." Co-showrunner Simon Racioppa recently revealed that new installments would be coming "a few months" after the initial half of episodes.

When Will Invincible Season 2, Episode 5 Release?

Prime Video

In an exclusive conversation with Geekcentric, Invincible co-showrunner and executive producer Simon Racioppa offered a new update on when fans should expect to see Season 2, Episode 5.

The topic began with Geekcentric asking the showrunner what he wanted fans to take away from the first part of Season 2. Racioppa noted that he hopes everyone has "both a sense of relief and a sense of dread about what's coming," something audiences will be left with "for the next few weeks or... months:"

"Both a sense of relief and a sense of dread about what's coming, I hope. A sense of relief of being like, 'Oh, we got through that okay.' Those four episodes were hopefully emotionally draining in some places, exciting in others. Hopefully, they make you think for the next few weeks or... months... to just make you reflect on it, so that you don't just forget it. That's what I'm hoping people will take back."

Given that Racioppa previously indicated that the gap between Episode 4 and Episode 5 was the result of production timeline issues rather than "a story-based decision" (via TechRadar), fans should expect that gap to be months, not weeks. While some rumors have suggested that Episode 5 will premiere on Prime Video in early January 2024, fans shouldn't get their hopes up that it'll arrive before February or March 2024.

The producer went on to tease "a lot of questions might be answered" when Season 2 continues, though "some more questions will be asked:"

"And then that will hopefully carry people into the second half of the season where a lot of questions might be answered, maybe some more questions will be asked. Not everything gets an easy answer, because in life, not everything gets an easy answer. Some things are just the way they are. So I'm hoping that all the experiences the audience had watching season one will hopefully carry people into the back half wanting more."

What Will Invincible Season 2 Part 2 Have in Store for Fans?

For some reason, it feels like fans might not get an update on Nolan's situation for a good minute. Instead, the story will probably focus on the fallout of Mark's reunion with his father.

After all, he now has a new brother he'll have to take home—which will be quite a shock for Debbie Grayson. Plus, Invincible has some reading to do, thanks to Nolan.

One storyline that'll need to be picked up sooner rather than later is Angstrom Levy's big evil plan. While Mark briefly ran into him in these latest four episodes, Levy has been on the sidelines for quite some time at this point.

Thankfully, fans don't need to worry about waiting multiple years for new content. Hopefully, Season 2 will be back up and running in no time.

Invincible Season 2, Part 1 is now streaming on Prime Video.