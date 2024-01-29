Season 2, Episode 5 of Invincible finally got an official release date, and now, fans can look ahead to the release schedule for the remaining Amazon Prime Video episodes.

Since the last new episode of Invincible in late November 2023, fans have anxiously waited for anything pointing to when Season 2 would return with the rest of the story.

Showrunner Simon Racioppa explained in November that "some issues came up" that kept Season 2 from releasing at once, although the release schedule for the last four episodes had not been confirmed.

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 5-8 Release Schedule

Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video confirmed the release schedule for the second half of Invincible Season 2.

After being the subject of multiple teases over the last few weeks, Season 2, Episode 5 is officially set to air at 8:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video on March 14, with the next three episodes coming weekly after that.

The full schedule can be seen below:

Episode 5: March 14

Episode 6: March 21

Episode 7: March 28

Episode 8: April 4

This is a disappointing update for fans who have been waiting for the series to come back, especially considering Season 2, Episode 5 was originally said to be debuting in "early 2024."

What Will Happen in Invincible Season 2 Episode 5?

Although Invincible Season 2, Episode 5 is still over six weeks away, fans already know a few key details about what will come with the show's comeback in March.

Mark Grayson is set to dive deep into Omni-Man's book series once he gets back to Earth, which will hopefully help him protect the planet against the threat of the Viltrumites that grows more prominent.

Nolan Grayson is also potentially on his way to a brutal death courtesy of the Viltrumites for betraying his people. However, fans are expecting that he will find a way out of that predicament one way or another.

That does not even consider the threat of Sterling K. Brown's Angston Levy or Mark's relationship with Amber being jeopardized, with all these plot points setting the stage for a wild end to Season 2.

Invincible Season 2, Episode 5 will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on March 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET.