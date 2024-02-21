Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 Celebrates Release Date With New Poster

Amazon Prime Video hyped the release date for Invincible's return with a new poster celebrating Season 2, Episode 5's upcoming debut.

After Season 1 hit Prime Video in 2021, fans had an excruciatingly long wait before the streamer confirmed the release schedule for the first four episodes of Season 2.

However, once the first four episodes came and went, fans turned their heads to the rest of the season with no official announcement for when to expect the series to return.

Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 Celebrated in New Poster

The official Instagram account for Invincible shared a new pair of posters ahead of Season 2, Episode 5's upcoming release in March 2024.

One poster spotlighted Steven Yeun's Mark Grayson suited up as the titular hero with fists curled as he looks on at Sterling K. Brown's Angstrom Levy who can be seen in a reflection on Mark's goggles.

The second poster featured a similar image of Mark, although this one has him with one fist in front of him and without his teeth snarled as he flies toward Angstrom Levy.

The posters also highlight Invincible's return on Thursday, March 14, almost four months since the first part of Season 2 ended.

Part 2 will release across four weeks in March and April:

Episode 5: March 14

Episode 6: March 21

Episode 7: March 28

Episode 8: April 4

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman spoke in September 2023 about how Season 2 faced an unexpected release delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic along with other factors like the extensive work needed for its CG visuals.

Thankfully, he explained at that same time that the team would be "doing less CG in Seasons 2 and 3," which was a creative decision made to lighten the workload on the entire Invincible team.

With the animation team now facing less strain from a CG perspective, wait times between future seasons should not be quite as long as what fans saw between Season 1 and Season 2.

As for where Season 2 left off, fans saw Omni-Man and Invincible in a world of trouble after their surprise encounter with Viltrum, which led to Omni-Man's capture as he looks ahead to his trial for treason.

On top of that, Mark is heading back to Earth to dive into the sci-fi books his father wrote, hoping to find some answers on how to save his people from possible extinction.

Invincible Season 2 will return with Season 5 on Amazon Prime on Thursday, March 14.