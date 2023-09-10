Invincible Season 2 Creator Clarifies Release Date Delay Reports

Robert Kirkman just clarified the reasoning for Invincible Season 2's delayed arrival amid reports making assumptions.

After a long wait of over two years (the Season 1 finale aired in April 2021), Season 2 is finally right around the corner. Needless to say, fans are excited to have new episodes to look forward to finally.

The trailer for the new season teases Mark graduating from high school, the whole team's continued struggles coping with Omni-Mans betrayal, Invincible and Mr. Immortal going at it, and much more.

But why did fans have to wait so long in the first place?

Robert Kirkman Clarifies Reasoning for Delays

Prime Video

In a new interview with Polygon, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman clarified some previous reports claiming that the delay in the show's second season was due to the removal of CG animation from their process.

Kirkman noted how he feels those claims are simply "an assumption" being made by many and that most of the extra wait was due to "COVID" and having "to rebuild the team:"

"I think that’s an assumption that’s being made based on some comments that were said at the [San Diego Comic-Con] panel, but I don’t think that’s necessarily a delay. With COVID, there was a longer break in production than we wanted there to be. It took some time to rebuild the team. And frankly, I like a lot of the CG elements in Season 1, but I feel like at certain points, they stand out."

The show's creator went on to clearly state that "doing less CG in Seasons 2 and 3 is a creative decision:"

"So doing less CG in Seasons 2 and 3 is a creative decision. The delays were really just COVID. Making a cartoon is like assembling a factory and letting it run. And because of COVID, we had to shut the factory down. So to get into Seasons 2 and 3, we had to rebuild the factory and get it up and running again, and that took a lot of time."

No More Massive Delays for Invincible?

While it's unfortunate that the wait for Invincible Season 2 was so long, it seems fans at least won't be suffering through any similar delays again. After all, Season 3 is already deep into development.

Hopefully, with voice recording already completed for the third set of episodes, there shouldn't be any additional delays for Season 3.

As for the elimination of CG animation in the series, which was assumed to be why the wait for more Invincible was longer than expected, many will likely be glad to see it go. While some may have never noticed the difference, a handful of people were very vocal about how cheap it made some of the series look at times, with Season 1 Episode 4 bringing in the most criticism.

Before Season 2 arrives, fans should check out Invincible: Atom Eve, a special spin-off episode focusing on Gillian Jacobs' superheroine.

Invincible Season 2 starts streaming on November 3.