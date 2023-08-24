Invincible Season 2 got a major cast update, with its first trailer confirming a massive number of actors that will play a part in the Amazon Prime Video show.

Becoming one of the most highly-rated superhero shows of the modern era after its 2021 debut, Season 2 of Invincible looks to come back with a vengeance when it begins streaming on November 3.

The Grayson family will return to the fray in epic fashion with its powerful father/son duo, and along with new footage, Prime Video confirmed a new round of actors that will add their talents to this fan-favorite adventure.

Invincible Season 2 Cast Confirmed

Amazon Prime Video released a new teaser trailer for Invincible Season 2 at San Diego Comic-Con, revealing 48 actors that will lend their voice talents to the series - 22 of whose characters have also been confirmed.

1.) Steven Yeun - Mark Grayson/Invincible

Steven Yeun

Invincible is led by Steven Yeun as the young superhero Mark Grayson, who operates under the name Invincible after gaining his powers at 17 years old. Boasting abilities like super-strength, super-speed, and flight, Mark learns to find his place as one of the world's most powerful heroes while doing his best to maintain his humanity and sense of good.

Steven Yeun is perhaps best known for his role as Glenn Rhee on The Walking Dead, and he's also set to make his MCU debut in 2024's Thunderbolts as the immensely powerful Sentry.

2.) Sandra Oh - Debbie Grayson

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh's Debbie Grayson plays an important role as Mark's mother, working as an experienced and successful realtor while serving as the one human member of this superfamily. Long-adjusted to life being married to a superhero, she eventually winds up a drunken mess by the end of Season 1 after seeing her husband betray their beliefs and mission.

Along with credits in the recent Disney movies Turning Red and Raya and the Last Dragon, Oh is most well-known for her regular role in 10 seasons of the medical drama Grey's Anatomy.

3.) J.K. Simmons - Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man

J.K. Simmons

J.K. Simmons' Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man is Mark's superpowered father who's been a superhero across the galaxy for more than a millennium. Considered the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man also proves to be one of the most dangerous heroes out there too, even going so far as to kill the entire Guardians of the Globe team at the end of Season 1.

Along with his efforts in award-winning films like Whiplash and La La Land, Simmons is also known for his place in the greater Marvel Universe playing J. Jonah Jameson in both Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and in the MCU.

4.) Seth Rogen - Allen the Alien

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen will be back as Allen the Alien, shown in Season 1 to be an assessor of member world candidates for the Coalition of Planets. He also ends up in a short tussle with Invincible near the Moon's orbit before realizing he went to the wrong planet when he attempted to head to Earth.

Outside of comedic outings like This is the End and Superbad, Rogen was part of the highly-celebrated The Super Mario Bros. Movie as Donkey Kong, and he serves as an executive producer on Amazon Prime Video's The Boys.

5.) Zazie Beetz - Amber Bennett

Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz adds to her cache of superhero projects with her role as Amber Bennett, Mark's school classmate who eventually becomes his girlfriend. Going through a redesign from the comics to match Beetz more closely, she also boasts impressive intelligence and intuition, even figuring out Mark's superhero identity all on her own.

As mentioned, Beetz is a regular in the superhero world, having played the role of Domino in 20th Century Fox's Deadpool 2 and appearing as Sophie Dumond in both of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movies

6.) Walton Goggins - Cecil Stedman

Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins' Cecil Stedman serves as the director of the Global Defense Agency (GDA), a clandestine organization that puts superhero responses in place and uses advanced tech to speed up recovery and resuscitation post-death. Stedman himself possesses a long-range personal teleporter and actually inducts Invincible into the world of heroes at the start of his young career.

Along with his work under famous director Quinten Tarantino in films like Django Unchained (2012) and The Hateful Eight (2015), Goggins also played a pivotal role as Boyd Cowder in Justified. He also has some MCU experience under his belt, playing the shady Sonny Burch in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

7.) Gillian Jacobs - Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve

Gillian Jacobs

Samantha Eve Wilkins aka Atom Eve is voiced by Gillian Jacobs as she embodies a matter/energy-manipulating superheroine that formerly was part of both the Teen Team and the new Guardians roster. Eve actually quits the team after her ex-boyfriend cheats on her with another heroine, moving toward more humanitarian actions in order to find purpose in her life.

Jacobs is most recognizable for her role as Britta Perry on Community, where she was part of the main cast for all six seasons from 2009 to 2015. Currently, she plays a minor role as Chris Riley, Los Angeles Lakers coach Pat Riley's wife, on Max's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

8.) Jason Mantzoukas - Rex Sloan/Rex Splode

Jason Mantzoukas

Jason Mantzoukas's Rex Sloan (Rex Splode) has the ability to charge potential energy into anything he touches, creating explosions on a whim. He's selected to be part of the new Guardians roster as he moves up from the Teen Team, although he's forced to grow up quickly after Omni-Man's actions in Season 1.

Along with roles in 2012's The Dictator (Nadal) and 2017's The LEGO Batman Movie (Scarecrow), Mantzoukas plays the fan-favorite role of Adrian Pimento in multiple seasons of Fox and NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

9.) Khary Payton - Markus Grimshaw/Black Samson

Khary Payton

Khary Payton's Markus Grimshaw/Black Samson is an original Guardian who loses his powers before leaving the team, although he gets a hold of an armored super-suit in order to continue his run as a hero. He winds up hospitalized after a brutal battle, although his powers miraculously return to push his recovery forward before he gets rid of his armor.

Along with his regular role as Ezekiel in 83 episodes of The Walking Dead, Payton is also known in the DC world for playing Cyborg in Teen Titans Go! for the better part of a decade.

10.) Ross Marquand - Robot, Abraham Lincoln/The Immortal, & Aquarus

Ross Marquand

Veteran voice actor Ross Marquand voices a trio of characters in Season 1 of Invincible as returns in Season 2. This includes a fictionalized version of United States President Abraham Lincoln, who was a former leader of the Guardians before being exposed to a cosmic anomaly and fighting in the Crusades.

Another veteran of The Walking Dead, Marquand also became a regular in the MCU following his role as the Red Skull in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. He returned to play the same role as a voiceover in 2021's What If...?, also taking on the voice of the villainous Ultron.

11.) Zachary Quinto - Rudolph “Rudy” Connors

Zachary Quinto

Rudolph "Rudy" Connors, played by Zachary Quinto, has a condition that causes his lungs to burn from outside air, forcing him to live in a pod for survival. Although he possesses an advanced set of drones thanks to his immense wealth. He used to lead the Teen Team, even using other team members' assistance to clone a new body for himself to continue his run as a hero.

Along with a recent extended run on American Horror Story, Quinto is best known for playing Commander Spock in J.J. Abrams' Star Trek trilogy from 2009 to 2016.

12.) Kevin Michael Richardson - Monster Girl & The Mauler Twins

Kevin Michael Richardson

Kevin Michael Richardson pulls double duty in Invincible by playing both Monster Girl and the Mauler Twins. Monster Girl can transform into a powerful masculine-looking ogre, although using her powers forces her human form to look younger with each use, while the Mauler Twins are super-genius clones of each other that serve as adversaries of the original Guardians.

Boasting nearly 600 acting credits, many for voiceover work, Richardson is perhaps best known for his role as Captain Gantu in 2002's animated Lilo & Stitch along with the voice of Goro in 1995's Mortal Kombat.

13.) Chris Diamantopoulos - Donald Ferguson & Doc Seismic

Chris Diamantopoulos

Chris Diamantopoulos has a double dose of roles in this series as Donald Ferguson and Don Seismic. Ferguson serves as a high-ranking GDA agent under Cecil Stedman, who ends up being murdered by Omni-Man. Don Seimsic is a demented and powerful super-scientist who can cause massive earthquakes, even attacking Mount Rushmore at one point.

Diamantopoulos is enjoying an impressive run across Hollywood in shows like Mrs. Davis, Beavis and Butt-head, and American Dad!, and he also played a supporting role as Sotto Voce in Netflix's Red Notice.

14.) Mark Hamill - Art Rosenbaum

Mark Hamill

Entertainment icon Mark Hamill plays a unique role in Invincible as Art Rosenbaum, a superhero suit tailor and friend to many of the powered individuals in this story. Being close to Omni-Man, he ends up being hurt deeply by the hero's betrayal in Season 1, falling into a drunken depression.

Along with voiceover work all across numerous franchises, Hamill's role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars saga is one of the most iconic characters in cinema and sci-fi history.

15.) Grey DeLisle - Shrinking Rae & Amanda

Grey DeLisle

Longtime voice actor Grey DeLisle enjoys the spotlight with two different roles in Invincible, playing Shrinking Rae and Amanda/Monster Girl. Shrinking Rae is a size-manipulating hero who teams up with the new Guardians, and Amanda is the human form that turns into the previously mentioned Monster Girl.

Although she has almost 700 credits to her name, DeLisle's most recognizable role is that of Daphne Blake, who she's voiced in numerous Scooby-Doo movies and TV shows over the past two decades.

16.) Andrew Rannells - William Clockwell

Andrew Rannells

Andrew Rannells' William Clockwell plays an important role as one of the few fully human characters in Invincible, playing a role as Mark Grayson's best friend as well as his civilian confidant.

Boasting key roles in 2015's The Intern and 2018's A Simple Favor, Rannells also plays a key supporting role as Bradford on Kumail Nanjiani's Chippendales series running on Hulu.

17.) Fred Tatasciore - Killcannon & Adam Wilkins

Fred Tatasciore

Fred Tatasciore's biggest role on Invincible comes as a supervillain named Killcannon - a spot-on name for a character with an arm-mounted laser cannon - who did battle with Mark Grayson. He also voices Eve's adopted father, Adam Wilkins, who doesn't approve of his daughter acting as a superhero.

Along with a massive number of voiceover credits on his resume, including Family Guy and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Tatasciore also plays a key role in the currently-running Star Trek: Lower Decks.

18.) Clancy Brown - Damien Darkblood

Clancy Brown

Clancy Brown adds yet another dark role to his legacy as he plays Damien Darkblood, a demon detective who escaped Hell in order to save his own soul. However, he ends up being sent back to Hell by Cecil Stedman to prevent the detective from exposing Nolan as a criminal before the time was right.

Along with roles in 1994's The Shawshank Redemption and 2010's A Nightmare on Elm Street, Brown also plays the powerful MCU villain Surtur in both 2017's Thor: Ragnarok and 2021's first season of What If...? on Disney+.

19.) Peter Cullen - Thaedus

Peter Cullen

Invincible Season 2 will introduce a powerful new character named Thaedus, played by Peter Cullen, who turns against his evil race of people on Viltrum and rebelled against the Viltrum Empire. He would later use his own DNA as a catalyst for a virus that, unbeknownst to him, caused a mass genocide amongst his people.

Having provided the voices of Eeyore in multiple Winnie the Pooh movies and dozens of other characters, he's best known for his time playing Optimus Prime in many Transformers projects, including all seven live-action movies.

20.) Reginald VelJohnson - Principal Winslow

Reginald Veljohnson

Reginald VelJohnson played a couple of minor roles in Invincible Season 1 before returning to the party for Season 2. He voices Mark Grayson's high school principal, Principal Winslow at the hilariously named Reginald VelJohnson High School, and he also plays a villain named Tether Tyrant.

VelJohnson's biggest TV role saw him portray Big Daddy Urkel in over 200 episodes of Family Matters, although his biggest role is that of Sergeant Al Powell in 1988's Die Hard and 1990's Die Hard 2.

21.) Phil LaMarr - Salamander

Phil LaMarr adds to the Lizard League roster with a role as Salamander, a smaller character stature-wise with impressive powers as he goes up against heroes like Invincible and Atom Eve. Although he usually winds up being thrown into jail, he's never one to hold back against his enemies with his toxic abilities.

Outside of a small live-action role in 1994's Pulp Fiction, LaMarr has a laundry list of credits in the animated realm, including Futurama, Samurai Jack, and a current run on Max's Harley Quinn.

22.) Sterling K. Brown - Angstrom Levy

Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown will join the Invincible universe as a character named Angstrom Levy, whose comic counterpart is blessed with incredible portal creation powers that allow him to travel all across the universe and even the multiverse. He uses these powers to keep himself and other versions of himself alive, eventually engaging in numerous fights with Invincible and other heroes.

Brown played a leading role as Randall Pearson in all six seasons of NBC's This Is Us, and he also had important supporting roles in 2018's Black Panther (N'Jobu) and 2019's Frozen II (Mattias).

23.) Tatiana Maslany - Queen Lizard

Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany looks to reprise a small role she played in the Atom Eve special, that being Queen Lizard, the leader of the aptly named Lizard League, as that group appears to be back in play for Season 2.

Maslany recently made her MCU debut leading the way as Jennifer Walters in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in 2022. She also rose to Hollywood stardom through other projects such as hit Netflix series Orphan Black.

24.) Malese Jow - Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate

Melise

Malese Jow took on the role of Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate in five episodes from Season 1, with her Guardians of the Globe member being able to make duplicate versions of herself that split off from her original form.

Malese is perhaps best known for a seven-episode run as Linda Park/Dr. Light on The CW's The Flash while also playing a leading role in the mid-2000s Nickelodeon show Unfabulous alongside Emma Roberts.

25.) Gary Anthony Williams

Gary Anthony Williams

Known for his extensive voiceover resume, Gary Anthony Williams actually played multiple roles in Invincible Season 1, taking on a newscaster, umpire, and scientist in Episode 8 alone.

Williams is best known for his role as Bebop in 2016's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows and his part as Tarik in 2004's Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle.

26.) Zehra Fazal

Zehra Fazal

Zehra Fazal played a couple of minor roles in Season 1, Episode 4 of Invincible, voicing "Astronaut #2" and "Young Wife" as she makes a comeback in Season 2.

With an extensive resume of supporting roles, Fazal's biggest credits include a three-episode run on How to Get Away with Murder. She also voices multiple roles in the currently running My Adventures With Superman on Max.

27.) Chloe Bennet

Chloe Bennet

Making her first appearance on Invincible, Chloe Bennet is best known for her role on Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, in which she played hacker-turned-superhero Daisy Johnson/Quake. She also boasts a six-episode run as Robyn in Season 3 of Dave and played the leading role of Yi in Dreamworks' animated Abominable film.

28.) Rob Delaney

Rob Delaney

Rob Delaney first got his breakthrough on the Amazon Prime Video original show Catastrophe, also boasting credits in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 and Birdgirl. He's arguably most famous for playing the human hero Peter in Deadpool 2 - a role he'll reprise for Marvel Studios in Deadpool 3.

29.) Luke MacFarlane

Luke MacFarlane

Luke MacFarlane's biggest role on screen came in the 2022 comedy Bros, in which he played a supporting character named Aaron. He also starred in 89 episodes of Brothers & Sisters as Scotty Wandell and appeared alongside Hannah John-Kamen in all 50 episodes of Killjoys.

30.) Jay Pharoah

Jay Pharoah

Jay Pharoah had a primetime run of fame starring as a regular on Saturday Night Live, where he played various roles and real-life people from 2010 to 2016. He also has important supporting roles in 2014's Ride Along and 2016's Sing.

31.) Rhea Seehorn

Rhea Seehorn

Rhea Seehorn made a major name for herself in 61 episodes of the Breaking Bad spin-off Better Caul Saul as Kim Wexler, which came after a solid 38 appearances as Roxanne on CBS' Whitney.

32.) Kari Wahlgren

Kari Wahlgren

Voiceover master Kari Wahlgren joins this series after a 76-episode stand as Tigress (amongst other roles) on Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness and 36 episodes of work as Jessica on Rick & Morty.

33.) Shantel VanSanten

Shantel VanSanten

Along with Shantel VanSenten's 10-episode run in Season 2 of The CW's The Flash, she is currently starring as an important supporting character, Becca Butcher, in Amazon Prime Video's hit series The Boys.

34.) Cliff Curtis

Cliff Curtis

Boasting a long resume of projects, Cliff Curtis played roles in a couple of big recent movies, starring as Tonowari in 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water and as Max in 2023's Meg 2: The Trench.

35.) Calista Flockhart

Calista Flockhart

Most remembered for her time playing the leading role in Ally McBeal from 1997 to 2002, Calista Flockhart is also known in more recent days for her run as Cat Grant on Supergirl and as Kitty on Brothers & Sisters.

36.) Scoot McNairy

Scoot McNairy

Along with roles in highly-acclaimed movies like Argo (2012) and 12 Years a Slave (2013), Scooty McNairy's more recent credits include 30 episodes of Narcos: Mexico and 2020's A Quiet Place Part II.

37.) Lea Thompson

Lea Thompson

Lea Thompson's most iconic role is that of Lorraine Baines in 1985's Back to the Future and its sequels, although she also boasts credits on more recent projects like Switched at Birth (2011-2017) and Little Women (2018) on her resume.

38.) Camden Coley

Camden Coley

14-year-old Camden Coley adds Invincible Season 2 to his slowly expanding list of projects, which so far includes a few episodes of work on shows like S.W.A.T. and the Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary.

39.) Tim Robinson

Tim Robinson

Tim Robinson's initial claim to fame came with a season of work on Saturday Night Live in 2012-13, and he also took on the hilarious role of "Ugly Sonic" in 2022's Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney+.

40.) Eric Bauza

Eric Bauza

While Eric Bauza is known for a wide variety of cartoon voices, most notably Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck from Looney Tunes, he also has a number of major movie credits to his name such as Space Jam: A New Legacy and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

41.) Daveed Diggs

Daveed Diggs

Daveed Diggs first broke onto the scene in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton in 2020 before taking on even bigger projects like TNT's Snowpiercer and Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid remake.

42.) Ella Purnell

Ella Purnell

Ella Purnell played a key supporting role under Zack Snyder's direction in 2021's Army of the Dead before taking voiceover roles in multiple Star Trek shows and joining the highly acclaimed Yellowjackets series.

43.) Lincoln Bodin

Lincoln Bodin

Child star Lincoln Bodin adds a sixth new entry to his career thus far, having previously guest-starred in episodes of shows such as 9-1-1 and The Connors.

44.) Josh Keaton

Josh Keaton

Josh Keaton has a number of impressive credits to his name such as the voice of Spider-Man in The Spectacular Spider-Man, a role he reprised in 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and young Hercules in 1997's Hercules. More recently, he embodied the animated version of Steve Rogers in Marvel Studios' What If...? and plays roles across the entire Marvel, DC, and Star Wars landscape.

45.) Paul F. Tompkins

Paul F. Tompkins

While Paul F. Tompkins is most recognizable for his 75 episodes of work on BoJack Horseman, he also added his talent to notable live-action films such as There Will Be Blood (2007).

46.) Ben Schwartz

Ben Schwartz

Ben Schwartz became quite the fan-favorite in the 2010s with his time as Jean-Ralphio on Parks & Recreation, although he's also recognizable to many as the voice of Sonic in both Sonic the Hedgehog movies from 2020 and 2022.

47.) Micah Aliling

Micah Aliling

Young newcomer Micah Ailling only has a short resume of projects, although one big part of that is a credit as the voice of Lilo in the Disney Speedstorm racing video game alongside Tim Allen and Jim Cummings.

48.) Cleveland Berto

Cleveland Berto

Along with episodes of Lucifer and Chicago P.D., Cleveland Berto was part of a couple of major theatrical productions, including 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate as he teamed up with franchise regulars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Invincible Season 2 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 3.