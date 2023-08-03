Invincible Season 2 Release Date Schedule of Episodes Officially Announced

The episode release dates have been revealed for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Invincible Season 2.

Season 1 began streaming on Prime Video on March 25, 2021, releasing the first three episodes of the eight-episode season.

The following five episodes were released weekly, culminating in the finale, "Where I Really Come From" coming out on April 29.

Invincible was received well, earning an impressive 98% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and was nominated for the Best Animated Series or Animated Television Movie at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards.

It was announced at this year's San Diego Comic-Con that Prime Video's Invincible Season 2 will be eight episodes, beginning on November 3. The first four episodes of the season will release on a weekly basis throughout November.

The second half of Season 2 will reportedly release sometime in early 2024.

Episode 1: November 3

Episode 2: November 10

Episode 3: November 17

Episode 4: November 24

Episode 5: Early 2024

Episode 6: Early 2024

Episode 7: Early 2024

Episode 8: Early 2024

It's safe to assume Episodes 5-8 will release over the course of four weeks, just like Episodes 1-4.

Mid-Season Finale Incoming for Invincible Season 2?

Prime Video appears to be rolling out Invincible Season 2 in a two-part format.

This strays away from the first season's release strategy, which followed a more traditional streaming schedule.

Similar to Invincible Season 1, Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 released its first three episodes on July 14 and is now on a weekly schedule.

Netflix even introduced some instances of multi-part releases, even though the streamer is known for releasing most of its shows all at once. Shows like Stranger Things Season 4 and The Witcher Season 3 have dropped in two parts.

For Prime Video, this sets up Invincible to have a dramatic end to its fourth episode, setting up the events of the second half of the season.

The series revolves around a teenager named Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun), who is the son of the world's most powerful superhero, Omni-Man (voiced by J.K. Simmons).

There's also a live-action film being worked on that is being worked on "behind the scenes," according to creator Robert Kirkman.

Invincible Season 2 is set to start its streaming run on November 3.