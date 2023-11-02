Invincible Season 2 Release Time: When Does It Come Out?

By Sam Hargrave Posted:
Invincible, Mark Grayson

Here's everything you need to know about the exact release date and time for Invincible Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

After over two-and-a-half years since the critically-acclaimed Invincible came to Amazon - leading to an unprecedented release gap that has been promised not to be repeated - the animated superhero series will soon be back for Season 2.

Creator Robert Kirkman has already sppoiled some details about the premiere while the show has additionally confirmed 22 main characters for Season 2.

When Does Invincible Season 2 Release?

Mark Grayson
Invincible

Amazon will approach Invincible Season 2 with a unique release plan that sees the first four episodes set to premiere weekly in November before the show returns for the latter half at some point in early 2024.

Season 2 will premeire on Friday, November 3, and will follow with new episodes on November 10, 17, and 24 ahead of the mid-season break.

With recent big Amazon original releases such as Gen V, the streamer has been debuting its new episodes on Thursdays at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, despite being marketed for release on the Fridays.

As such, Invincibile Season 2 will likely premiere its first episode on Thursday, November 2 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET to be followed by new episodes around the same time for the subsequent three weeks.

Invincible (Season 2)
November 03, 2023 - Prime Video
Actors
J.K. Simmons
Sandra Oh
Steven Yeun
Genres
Action
Adventure
Animation
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Superhero

