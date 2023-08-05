The Meg 2: The Trench comes packed with a stacked cast of actors led by Jason Statham and Cliff Curtis.

The much-talked-about sequel continues the story of 2018's The Meg while also bringing back some familiar characters. The Meg 2 revolves around the return of the titular prehistoric sharks as they bring chaos to the mainland.

Every Actor & Character in The Meg 2

Jason Statham - Jonas Taylor

Jason Statham

Jason Statham plays Jonas Taylor, a rescue diver who helped defeat the Megalodon in the first movie.

In the sequel, Statham's character returns as a full-fledged member of Mana-One, an underwater research facility off the coast of China. After an underwater mission went wrong that leads to the escape of three Megs, Jonas is set to go all-in once more as he tries to defeat the prehistoric sharks while also protecting his loved ones.

Statham is best known for his role as Deckard Shaw in the Fast & Furious franchise. His other credits include The Expendables and Transporter.

Wu Jing - Jiuming Zhang

Jiuming Zhang

Wu Jing, a newcomer to The Meg franchise, plays Jiuming Zhang, the brother of Li Bingbing's Suyin Zhang, uncle of Meiying, and one of the lead researchers of Mana One who developed mechanized suits so that divers can walk freely in the trench.

Wu Jing is a famous Chinese actor whose credits include Fatal Contact, Wolf Warrior, and The Battle of Lake Changjin.

Sophia Cai - Meiying Zhang

Sophia Cai

Sophia Cai returns as Meiying Zhang, the daughter of Li Bingbing's Suyin. After the death of her mother off-screen, Jonas acts as Meiying's surrogate father in the sequel.

In The Meg 2, Meiying tries to make her mother proud by joining the underwater mission led by Jonas.

Cai is known for her roles in Somewhere Only We Know and Mr. Corman.

Page Kennedy - DJ

Page Kennedy

Page Kennedy returns as DJ in The Meg 2, one of the reliable rover pilots and scientists of Mana One.

Kennedy is known for his roles in Desperate Housewives, Blue Mountain State, and The Upshaws.

Sergio Peris-Mencheta - Montes

Sergio Peris-Mencheta

Sergio Peris-Mencheta plays Montes, the leader of the mercenaries who try to take over Mana One. In the sequel, Montes also has a secret relationship with Skyler Samuels' Jess.

Peris-Mencheta is known for his roles in Life Itself, Snowfall, and Rambo: Last Blood.

Skyler Samuels - Jess

Skyler Samuels

Skyler Samuels plays Jess, one of the scientists of Mana One who betrayed her team for financial gain.

Samuels' past credits include Wizards of Waverly Place, Scream Queens, and The Gifted.

Cliff Curtis - James “Mac” Mackreides

Cliff Curtis

Cliff Curtis plays James "Mac" Mackreides, the operations manager of Mana One and the longtime friend of Jonas Taylor. In the sequel, James is the one who uncovers the fact that there is a traitor in Mana One.

Curtis is known for his roles in Fear the Walking Dead and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Sienna Guillory - Driscoli

Sienna Guillory

Sienna Guillory plays Driscoli in The Meg 2, an investor of Mana One and the sequel's big bad who tries to get rid of Jonas and his friends.

Guillory is best known for her roles in Eragon, Luther, Love Actually, and for playing Jill Valentine in the Resident Evil franchise.

Melissanthi Mahut - Rigas

Melissanthi Mahut

Melissanthi Mahut plays Rigas, one of the deep sea divers of Mana One who embarks on a mission with Jonas to uncover the secrets of the Trench. Rigas plays a significant role in The Meg 2 in helping Jonas defeat the human enemies.

Mahut is known for her roles in Netflix's Eurovision and The Sandman.

Kiran Sonia Sawar - Sal

Kiran Sonia Sawar

Kiran Sonia Sawar plays Sal, one of the divers of Mana One who joins Jonas' dangerous mission in the Trench.

Sawar's past credits include Pure, Murdered By My Father, and Next of Kin.

Felix Mayr - Lance

Felix Mayr

Felix Mayr plays Lance in The Meg 2, another diver who joins Jonas in his mission to explore the Trench.

Mayr is known for his roles in Unorthodox, Aren't You Happy?, and Kitz.

Able Wanamakok - Friend

Able Wanamakok

Able Wanamakok plays a minor character in The Meg 2, one of the tourists from Fun Island.

Billy Clements - Mercenary

Billy Clements

Billy Clements plays one of the mercenaries under Montes' command.

Clements is known for his roles in Fast X and Tenet.

Ron Smoorenburg - Mercenary

Ron Smoorenburg

Ron Smoorenburg plays another one of the mercenaries from Montes' group who tried to take over Mana One.

Smoorenburg is known for his roles in Jackie Chan's Who Am I? and War.

Whoopie Van Raam

Whoopie Van Raam

Whoopie Van Raam plays one of the pilots of the diving vessels of Mana One who joins Jonas in his mission beneath the Trench.

Van Raam is known for her roles in Desperate and The Black Meteor.

The Meg 2: The Trench is now playing in theaters worldwide.