Every Upcoming Jason Statham Movie Releasing In 2025 & Beyond

Jason Statham is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood right now and he's got plenty more coming down the pipe in the years ahead.

The British action star worked on four movies in 2023 alone, starring in The Meg 2: The Trench, Fast X, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and Expend4ables. Not to mention Statham most recently appeared as the lead in the 2024 action thriller, The Beekeeper.

The actor is also a producer with his own production company, Punch Palace Productions.

Every Jason Statham Movie Releasing in 2024, 2025 and Beyond

Levon's Trade

Up next for Jason Statham is Levon's Trade. The film is from Suicide Squad director David Ayer and features a script written by Sylvester Stallone, based on Chuck Dixon's novel Levon's Trade.

Statham will lead the film as Levon Cade, an ex-black ops agent who is leading a peaceful life as a construction worker with his daughter. That is until someone new in his life goes missing and he's forced to resort to his old set of skills to get them back.

Levon's Trade also stars David Harbour, Michael Peña, and Jason Flemyng. Filming wrapped on the movie in England earlier in 2024 and is currently scheduled for release on January 17, 2025.

Mutiny

Statham will next produce and star in Mutiny, an action thriller that has just begun filming in the UK.

The plot (as per Variety) follows Cole Reed (played by Statham) an ex-Special Forces and NYC cop who was kicked off the police force and moves into private security for a Thai shipping tycoon. However, when Cole is framed for his boss' murder, he is forced to go on the run and discovers a sinister and corrupt conspiracy.

Mutiny is directed by Jean-Francois Richet (Plane). The only other cast member attached to the film is Annabell Wallis (Star Trek Discovery) and the film does not yet have a release date.

Fast X Part 2

Jason Statham has had a long-running part as Deckard Shaw in the Fast and the Furious franchise. The actor was even one of the leads in the spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw.

However, he only played a small part in the most recent installment, Fast X. In the movie, Shaw is recruited by Han (Sung Kang) to help the family with their latest villain, Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa). But when Shaw learns he is targeting those closest to him he disappears to ensure the safety of his mother, Magdalene (Helen Mirren).

Statham is expected to return as Shaw in the second part of Fast X, which is expected to be released in 2026, although this has not been confirmed.

Small Dark Look

News broke in 2020 that Statham was in talks to star in the crime drama, Small Dark Look, by director Martin Zandvliet (Land of Mine) and with a script by Steven Knight (Locke).

The film would reportedly focus on the Russian mob in London and would be something of a follow-up to David Cronenberg's 2007 film, Eastern Promises.

However, there have been no further updates on this project since 2020, so its development may have stalled.

