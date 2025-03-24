Apache Movie Demand Reaches New Heights After Jason Statham & Scarlett Johansson Action Film Fan Poster Goes Viral

Rumors are swirling that Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson will star alongside Hobbs & Shaw actor Jason Statham in Apache.

Oscar-nominee Johansson was featured last year in Transformers One and Fly Me to the Moon, while action sensation Statham led the way in The Beekeeper.

Apache Movie Rumors Explained: What's Next for Statham & Johansson?

A viral poster for Apache starring Jason Statham and Scarlett Johansson left many wondering if the stars are teaming up. The caption describes an action flick in which Statham stars as former special agent Jack "Apache" Mercer, who fends off an army attacking an indigenous reservation to seize its secret resources.

While the post claims Apache was released in 2024 and holds an 8/10 rating as a "fast-paced, action-packed film, with Jason Statham at his best," this appears to be a fan-made or AI-generated concoction as no such movie exists.

Based on the fake poster, Johansson would have starred as an Indigenous Native American woman, which could be conceived as problematic if true.

Even though Apache may not be real, both Statham and Johansson will be back in theaters this year, with several upcoming movies in the pipeline:

Scarlett Johansson's Upcoming Movies

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson will next grace screens alongside Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali in Jurassic World: Rebirth, kickstarting a new era of Hollywood's biggest dinosaur franchise. Her character, Zora Bennett, is a covert operations expert who leads a mission to secure the DNA of several powerful dinosaurs.

Having collaborated with Oscar-winner Wes Anderson on Asteroid City, she will reteam with the filmmaker for espionage thriller The Phoenician Scheme. She appears alongside Michael Cera, Benicio del Toro, Tom Hanks, and Bryan Cranston as "Cousin." However, plot and character details remain under wraps.

A rumor shared by World of Reel stated she will join Tom Cruise in a remake of Clint Eastwood's The Gauntlet by Mission: Impossible - Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie. The movie, which is described as a "gnarly" R-rated affair, would follow the original, which saw a down-and-out cop fall in love with a prostitute.

Furthermore, Deadline reported the actress will lead true-crime thriller Featherwood as Carol Blevins, a heroin addict who served as a critical FBI informant during an investigation into the neo-nazi crime group and drug syndicate, the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, helping prevent numerous murders.

Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are returning to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday after departing with Avengers: Endgame, much like Johansson. As such, many speculate Johansson will also appear in the 2026 blockbuster or its 2027 sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, but nothing has been confirmed.

Jason Statham's Upcoming Movies

Jason Statham

While Apache may not be coming anytime soon, Jason Statham will be back in theaters on March 28 with A Working Man, written by David Ayer and Sylvester Stallone. The action thriller stars Statham as Levone Cade, a Marine-turned-construction worker who uses his old skills to find his boss' kidnapped daughter.

Following that, the action sensation will return to the genre on January 9, 2026 for Mutiny, in which he plays Cole Reed. Having left behind his military days for private security, Reed is set up to take the fall for his billionaire boss' murder and must go on the run to uncover a global conspiracy.

Statham is also reprising his retired intelligence operative Adam Clay in The Beekeeper 2, with production reportedly set for the fall under Nobody 2 director Timo Tjahjanto. The original 2024 movie took Clay away from his peaceful bee-keeping life on a quest for vengeance after his beloved landlady's death.

The Fast & Furious saga still has one more tale to tell with Fast X: Part 2, and most are expecting Statham to reprise his role as Deckard Shaw. The character has been a franchise staple for many years, leading a spin-off movie, Hobbs & Shaw, alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.