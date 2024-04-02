Season 2 of Invincible is inching closer to its final moments on Amazon Prime Video as fans look ahead to Episode 8's release date.

Following Dupli-Kate's tragic death in Episode 6, fans saw more drama unfold quickly in the series' penultimate episode, setting up a wild end to this new set of episodes.

Now, as Earth is put into a precarious situation thanks to the arrival of the powerful Anissa, audiences are anxious to see what Mark Grayson and company are in for as the Viltrumites look to expand their reign.

Invincible

Invincible fans can now look forward to Episode 8's incoming release.

Season 2, Episode 8 (which marks the end of the season) will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, April 4, at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

Viewers saw an adjustment to the premiere time for new episodes in the second part of Season 2, especially after hearing about the 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT release timeframe that was first confirmed in late January.

Below is the remaining release schedule for Invincible Season 2:

Episode 8: Thursday, April 4

What Will Happen in Invincible Season 2, Episode 8?

What will likely be the biggest moment for Mark Grayson in Episode 8 will come when he has to fight Sterling K. Brown's Angstrom Levy, who is now holding both his mother Debbie and his half-brother Oliver hostage.

Combine that with his emotional break-up with Amber after Anissa nearly killed her, and it is clear that he will be put through the wringer from start to finish in Episode 8.

Additionally, the Viltrumites now have their eyes set on a full-blown takeover of Earth following Anissa's visit.

With fans already eagerly waiting to find out what will happen in Season 3, anticipation is high to see what threads are left hanging at the end of Season 2's final entry.

The first seven episodes of Invincible Season 2 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Episode 8 will debut on Thursday, April 4, at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

