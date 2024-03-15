Invincible Season 2: Does Duplikate Die?

Invincible came back to Amazon Prime Video with Season 2, Episode 5, leaving fans wondering whether Duplikate died.

Following an unexpectedly long delay, Invincible Season 2, Episode 5 hit the streaming service on March 14, putting Steven Yeun's Mark Grayson and company back in the spotlight.

The show returned with its usual round of intense violence, and if the footage is completely believed, a few key characters may not be around for future episodes.

Analyzing Duplikate's Death in Invincible Season 2

At the end of Invincible Season 2, Episode 5, Rex Splode, Duplikate, and Shrinking Rae took on Komodo Dragon while the rest of the Guardians of the Globe fought in outer space.

Sadly, Komodo Dragon gave Duplikate far more than she could handle, tearing her duplicate selves apart and leaving the area bloodied and full of Kate's bodies.

In the end, she made one last version of herself to escape Komodo Dragon's clutches, but the villain smashed the two bodies together and horrifyingly killed both of them.

Shortly after, Shrinking Rae finds her way inside Komodo Dragon to try to take him down, attempting to expand her body near his throat and blow his head up.

This ends disastrously as the Dragon compresses his body back to its usual size while Rae tries to expand. Fans then hear her bones crunch while she screams, indicating she also met her demise at his hand (or...throat).

Are Shrinking Rae & Duplikate Dead in Invincible Season 2?

Considering how often characters die and come back in comic book movies and TV shows, many are already considering whether Shrinking Rae and Duplikate avoided death in Invincible Season 2.

In the comics, both characters get a funeral, where The Immortal expresses great sadness, particularly over Kate's death. Later events reveal the original Duplikate to still be alive and in hiding, having prepped for a moment like that, while Shrinking Rae is confirmed to be dead.

As such, Duplikate could have done the same thing in this show, with fans waiting to see if another Kate is lying in wait in an undisclosed location for future episodes.

As for Shrinking Rae, although fans heard what seemed to be a brutal death inside Komodo Dragon, there is still a chance she came out of that relatively unscathed.

Considering her powers, she could have shrunk back down to a smaller size as her bones began breaking while the Dragon squished her, which may have minimized her injuries. She may have also been able to escape if she shrunk down small enough, although her possible injuries would have surely hindered her.

Whether either of these characters will return in Episodes 6-8 is still a mystery, but with Invincible now back, fans are eager to find out their fates.

The first five episodes of Invincible Season 2 are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Episode 6 will arrive on the streamer on Thursday, March 21, at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

