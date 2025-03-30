Invincible Season 4 Gets Official Update Amid Release Demand

Fans got the latest update on where Invincible stands in terms of Season 4 being ready for release.

After Invincible delivered an epic finale (taking a deviation from the source material in the process), questions immediately started coming about when Season 4 may arrive. With the show having multiple long gaps between seasons, some worried it may take a long time for new episodes to be ready for release on Prime Video.

Speaking with The Invincible Podcast, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman addressed where the show stands in terms of Season 4 being developed.

When asked about specific storylines are being developed, Kirkman noted that the team is currently "just trying to get Season 4 done" as fast as they can:

"I mean, we haven't really had time to really consider that, it's a problem for the future. Right now, we’re just trying to get Season 4 done, so we'll see."

Upon the podcast teasing that Invincible Season 4 would be released next year, Kirkman could only laugh as he commented, "we'll see if we make it."

He also dove into the show having its share of "grey areas" along with the main character not having "to be right" and often being wrong. The sense of Mark Grayson "being a teenager that’s still kind of figuring out this world" is one of the aspects of Invincible that makes the story so appealing to him:

"Yeah, I like that. I like the grey areas of the show and how our main character doesn’t have to be right and is often wrong. I like getting that sense of Mark Grayson being a teenager that’s still kind of figuring out this world and, in a lot of ways, is kind of naive. It puts him in a great place to grow and evolve over the future seasons. I think it frustrates some people to be like, ‘Wait a minute, I’m watching the show, I’m supposed to agree with him at all times,’ but I think not agreeing with the main character sometimes is kind of cool."

Elsewhere, Kirkman touched on the story between Rex Splode and Shrinking Rae, noting that everything done with them was "done with the full knowledge that Rex was gonna be dying when he was dying." This marked a major change from the comics, in which Rae died after an attack from the Lizard League:

"Everything that was done with Rae and Rex was done with the full knowledge that Rex was gonna be dying when he was dying. That’s kind of why she survived the Lizard League attack and the male Shrinking Rae in the comics did not. So yeah, that was kind of the idea. It was just to give Rex another character to mature with or something, I don’t know. And she ended up being a great character."

"You’ll just have to stay tuned," Kirkman said when asked if fans would see more of Shrinking Rae in the future. He even joked about her helping fill out "Immortal and Kate Season 4" while indicating viewers will likely see her again at some point:

"You'll just have to stay tuned! I don’t know, it’s pretty well-known now that Invincible is not a story where people just kind of disappear. So the fact that she’s still alive means that we will see her at some point in the future, even if it’s just a cameo. She might be around, who knows? Maybe she helps fill out that 'Immortal and Kate' Season 4."

So When Could Invincible Season 4 Release on Prime Video? Current Predictions

As it stands, the voice acting has been recorded and completed for Invincible Season 4, leaving the burden mostly on the animation and editing teams to finish the job.

In early March, Kirkman told The Direct that getting Season 4 wrapped up is a top priority and that he wants new seasons to be ready to go on a much more regular basis. He hopes to see new episodes released close to annually after the first three seasons, all of which came with longer gaps between them.

With no confirmed timeframe outside of 2026, the best bet is that new episodes could be ready to go by sometime in Summer 2026 or Fall 206. It seems highly unlikely that all eight new entries will be ready to push out to fans in the early months of 2026.

Additionally, Kirkman hopes to keep Invincible going for "11 seasons or more" considering the success of the first three years. Although the series is only renewed for Season 4, should these new episodes perform well, Kirkman and co. may have the chance at an extended run of glory.

