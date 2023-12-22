Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 Gets Reassuring Release Update (Official)

Amazon Prime Video reassured fans of Invincible's return timetable for Season 2, Episode 5.

Invincible left fans with plenty of cliffhanger moments in its midseason finale in late November that set the stage for Mark Grayson and crew for an epic battle to protect his home.

However, the biggest question mark moving forward is when exactly fans will return to the Invincible universe on Prime Video, as Season 2, Episode 5's official release thus far has only been confirmed for 2024 with no specific window.

When Will Invincible Season 2, Episode 5 Release?

Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video's Philippines account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a reassuring update on when Invincible Season 2 would return with Episode 5.

Along with a short clip featuring Debbie Grayson and Cecil discussing the money situation from Nolan Grayson's book sales, the caption confirmed that Season 2 is still on track to return to Prime Video in early 2024.

"Money isn't everything. Stay tuned for the return of 'Invincible' Season 2 in early 2024."

So when exactly will Episode 5 of Season 2 be released? Considering that December is almost over and no official footage from the sophomore season's Part 2 has been shared for marketing, it's unlikely that it'll come in the early weeks of January - Prime Video will presumably release a new trailer for Part 2 at least a few weeks before its debut. So, at this point, fans should be expecting Episode 5 to premiere in February or March 2024.

What Will Happen in Invincible Season 2, Episode 5?

Along with learning the secrets behind Nolan Grayson's book series, other questions are in play for what will occur when Season 2, Episode 5 premieres.

Key amongst these issues will be how Mark and his new stepbrother, Oliver, will return to Earth to protect his home planet with the Viltrum Empire now hellbent on finishing the job meant for Omni-Man.

Nolan himself is also facing a death sentence from his own people after failing to get Earth ready for the Viltrumites' takeover, with fans wondering how exactly he'll find his way out of their grasp alive.

On top of that, there's the mystery of whether one of multiple potential crossovers will come to fruition thanks to a Spider-Man comic popping up in Season 2's teaser trailer while The Boys also operates under the Prime Video banner.

Invincible Season 2, Part 1 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and Season 2, Episode 5 is set to debut in early 2024.