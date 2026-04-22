Season 4 of Invincible has come to an end, with Thragg and the rest of the Viltrumites remaining on Earth as a looming threat, plotting to slowly repopulate their species in secret. However, their silent invasion overshadowed Cecil and the Global Defense Agency's final attempts at saving Robot and Monster Girl from the Flaxan dimension.

In Season 4, Episode 3, "I Gotta Get Some Air," the Flaxans return after their civilization was reduced to rubble by Omni-Man in Season 1. The interdimensional invaders once again prepared for whatever the heroes could throw at them. They even came with mechsuits that could withstand Nolan's power, giving Invincible a hard time as more and more soldiers poured in.

Invincible

The Guardians of the Globe, led by the invulnerable Brit, eventually put a stop to their incursion after Robot and Monster Girl entered their dimension and destroyed the temporal field emitter that stopped them from aging. However, Robot saw that their next invasion wouldn't fail and attempted to stay behind to finish what Omni-Man started.

Before Brit and the rest of the Guardians could join them, the Flaxans cut off the portal, trapping Robot and Monster Girl in their dimension. Their fates will be left unresolved until next season, with Cecil saying in the latest episode that "Robot and Monster Girl will have to find their own way home."

Invincible

The title card for the next season of Invincible was also revealed in this finale, "Don't Leave Me Hanging Here," which heavily implied that Season 5 will focus on the Flaxans, as the colors match their white and blue armor.

It would certainly align with the comics and coincide with the return of Robot and Monster Girl in the early episodes of Season 5, but not as they were. Considering the time dilation between dimensions, their time there will have changed both of them forever.

Warning - The rest of this article includes spoilers for the Invincible comics and potential future events in the Invincible animated series.

Flaxans Return One Last Time In Season 5

While most of Season 5 will focus on Mark's waning morals and collaborating with the egomaniacal Dinosaurus, the climax will likely revolve exclusively around the return of the Flaxans and their biggest and last attempt to take over the Earth.

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In contrast to this season ending a bloodless and temporary truce with Thragg, next season should end with a proper and explosive battle for the planet that will satisfy fans who were itching for a more action-packed conclusion.

Not only that, but we'll also learn the extensive history of Robot and Monster Girl's time in the Flaxan dimension and their attempt at changing their conquering nature. Both of them will return, having aged 12 years physically in their dimension, no longer looking like young teenagers, but full-fledged adults.

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It will also mark the beginning of Robot's downward path to villainy, showcasing his pathological need for control and his belief that he is always right, even if it leads to tyranny. A trait that will bubble to the surface when he and Amanda take over the Falaxn dimension to forcibly change their way of life to prevent any future invasions of Earth.