Invincible Officially Unveils First Look at 3 New Season 4 Villains (Thragg, Dinosaurus & Universa)

New images from Invincible Season 4 have revealed three new villains set to put their stamp on the upcoming episodes. Robert Kirkman's beloved superhero world is set to return to Amazon Prime Video this March. The series will once again focus on 20-something supe, Mark Grayson; however, it is set to see the costumed crusader take on some epic new villains.

Prime Video recently debuted a first look at the show's latest season, spotlighting the new big bads set to appear in the upcoming batch of episodes. These included first looks at Thragg, Dinosaurus, and Universa, all of whom will be in the show's forthcoming proceedings.

Along with these formidable foes, the sneak peeks at Season 4 also include several new looks at the show's central heroes, with Steven Yeun's Invincible showing up alongside other fan-favorite names like Atom Eve and Omni-Man.

Invincible Season 4 does not yet have a specific release date, but it has been confirmed to come to Amazon Prime Video sometime in March. Season 4 will center on Mark Grayson/Invincible still relatively early in his superhero-ing career, as he is pushed to the brink by a new threat, an alien named Thragg.

Invincible Season 4 Villains Revealed

Thragg

Amazon Prime Video

Thragg's arrival in Invincible Season 4 is a big deal. While Spider-Man has Green Goblin and Batman has Joker, Invincible has Thragg. Known as a Grand Regent of the Viltrumite army, Thragg is one of the strongest warriors in all the galaxy.

After the failure to conquer Earth by Mark's father, Omni-Man, this ruthless warlord has been tasked with bringing the planet to its knees, something that Mark might have a thing or two to say about.

Thragg has been teased to appear in the Invincible TV series for years, so his TV debut will be a significant moment for fans. And he will come sporting an appropriately brooding voice behind him, with Lee Pace set to bring the character to life.

Dinosaurus

Amazon Prime Video

Another Invincible comic book staple who has not popped up in the animated series is the scale-clad Dinosaurus. This Lizard-inspired villain was once a human scientist named David Anders, who has the ability to transform into a hulking, red-skinned dinosaur.

The character draws the eye of the series' titular superhero after he shows a particular passion for eco-terrorism, using his mental acuity to help causes he deems will further human evolution.

The Americans' Matthew Rhys will voice the TV version of Dinosaurus and has been confirmed to come to blows with Invincible at least once.

Universa

Amazon Prime Video

Universa is the third, and most recently confirmed Invincible Season 4 villain. This will mark the first time the longtime comic character will appear in the TV series, with MCU actress Danai Gurira set to bring the alien foe to life.

On the page, Universa is an extra-terrestrial warrior from an unknown planet far, far away from Earth. She appears on Earth mere days before Omni-Man returns home, having attacked a nuclear power plant for no apparent reason.

However, as time goes on, it is revealed that she has come to Invincible's home planet to save her own by harvesting energy and taking it back. While a noble cause, the way she goes about it puts her in the bad books of Earth's super-powered protectors.