Invincible Season 3's Finale Accidentally Made a Conquest Continuity Mistake (Photos)

The Invincible Season 3 finale featured a shocking Conquest continuity mistake many fans missed upon first watch.

Amazon Prime Video's hit comic book adaptation saw its titular teenage hero go up against his biggest threat yet in the hulking Conquest. Voiced by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Conquest arrived on the scene as a terrifying Viltrumite warrior sent to take Invincible down and conquer Earth.

While Morgan's super-powered villain did not make it out of the third season, he left quite the impression on the show, setting up the arrival of the iconic Invincible big bad, Thragg.

Fans Spot an Invincible Mistake in Season 3

Amazon Prime Video

A continuity error centered on the Invincible villain Conquest has been spotted in the Season 3 finale.

The mistake was caught by eagle-eyed fans, noticing that Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Season 3 big bad changes his look ever so slightly during his final confrontation with Steven Yeun's Invincible and Jacob Gillian's Atom Eve.

Conquest, who is usually missing an eye, can be seen with both of his pupils intact for a split second as he clashes with the energy-wielding Atom Eve. The character lost his eye to a mysterious virus that is also responsible for his losing an arm (read more about how Conquest lost his eye here).

Amazon Prime Video

The eye appears briefly during the battle before disappearing yet again and returning to his normal single-pupil look. This ocular snafu is not explained in the show itself; instead, it is a small mistake left in the final cut of Season 3.

It does not take away from the finale's epic action, but it is a fun 'Stormtrooper hitting his head in A New Hope-esque' mistake for fans to look to every time they go back and watch Season 3.

Over the years, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman has commented on the animation process of the series, which some have deemed as underwhelming as of late, so surely, Kirkman will have some explanation when this is brought to his attention.

What Is Next For the Invincible Franchise?

One eye or not, Conquest is dead and gone in the Invincible universe, but that does not mean the animated superhero story is coming to an anytime soon.

Invincible Season 4 has been confirmed to be in development, with a release expected sometime in 2026:

"'Invincible' will return for Season 4. Should be sometime in 2026. Voice acting is complete. There may be a new storyline not in the comic featuring Darkblood. Thragg has been cast. Invincible has also been cast."

The next batch of episodes will center yet again on its titular hero as he goes up against the villainous Grand Regent Thragg. Thragg's casting has not yet been announced, but fans can likely expect another big name to play the character.

In the comics, Thragg is essentially the Green Goblin to Invincible's Spider-Man, serving as the primary antagonist for the hero going forward into this ever-expanding comic book story.

With one of his most fearless warriors now felled, it is time for the Viltrumite leader to get his hands dirty in a Thanosian moment of "Fine, I'll do it myself" as he comes to Earth to square off with the series' central teenage hero.

Beyond that, further seasons have been mentioned by creator Robert Kirkman, but nothing official has been confirmed. Also, a live-action Invincible movie from Kirkman and Seth Rogan is in the works, but no date has been announced for that either.