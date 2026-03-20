Brit's Powers In Invincible Season 4 Make Him the Captain America & Luke Cage of the Invincible Universe

In Season 3 of Invincible, Brit was introduced to audiences, helping coordinate the other superheroes in their fight against Mark Grayson's multiversal doppelgangers. However, Brit never got the chance to show off his powers after he was last seen, unscathed, digging Donald Ferguson's barely functioning cyborg body out of the rubble.

In the three-episode Season 4 premiere of Invincible, Cecil recruited Robot, Bulletproof, and Monster Girl back onto the Guardians of the Globe, leaving Brit as the leader, to Rudy's disapproval. Regardless, Brit proved himself the better choice when he kept a cool head against the Sequids, with the parasitic aliens unable to so much as scratch him.

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However, their fight against the Flaxans was a little more difficult. While Brit shrugged off all their weaponry, which even gave Bulletproof and Monster Girl trouble, they were still getting overwhelmed. Brit even had to jump on a grenade like Captain America to save his teammates from harm.

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It should be no surprise then that this grizzled war veteran has an origin that closely matches that of Marvel's Star-Spangled Man, but with powers that align more with Harlem's favorite superhero, Luke Cage.

Brit's Origin and Powers Matching Captain America & Luke Cage

In the comics, the origin of Brit's powers was largely left a mystery, with him claiming that he was born with invulnerability. However, after Brit's crazed half-brother Euclid nearly killed him and his son, he finally told his wife the whole truth.

Brit (2007) - Issue #12

A century ago, after he and his mother were both in a terrible accident that resulted in her death, Brit's father pursued the ends of the Earth to find a source for invulnerability so that he wouldn't lose those closest to him ever again. Eventually, Brit's father succeeded and created a serum from what he discovered, similar to the serum that made Rogers and others into super soldiers.

His father's serum seemed to do nothing at first, making Brit deathly ill, until he recovered and realized he had the sought-after invulnerability but no other powers. According to Brit, "I was impervious to harm, but the serum offered no other benefits. Strength, speed, that was all normal."

It essentially made him a less impressive, but still just as impervious, Luke Cage, only lacking the super strength to throw a semi-truck. However, that didn't stop him from enlisting in the army like Captain America, only joining World War I instead of World War II.

Brit (2007) - Issue #12

Afterwards, Brit's father remarried and had two more children, giving them improved versions of the serum he gave Brit. While it gave his half-sister Britney the same invulnerability as him, she got the super strength he sorely lacked, making her powers a far better match for Harlem's Hero for Hire.

One last power Brit received from the serum was slowed aging. It didn't match his sister's, which almost kept her from growing any older altogether, but it still made Brit over a hundred years old by the modern day, and unlike Captain America, he didn't need to be frozen in ice to reach that milestone.