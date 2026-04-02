Invincible Confirms Tech Jacket's Age In the TV Show Is Much Different Than In the Comics

In the latest episode of Invincible, "Give Us a Moment," fans were properly introduced to Tech Jacket, but not as comic fans knew him. While other characters have changed in the series from the comics, some more than others, Tech Jacket has undergone one of the most significant changes.

In addition to the character being gender-swapped from Zack to Zoe, Tech Jacket was inexplicably made younger than she should be at this point in the story. Something that has confused many fans of the character, with one common theory bubbling to the surface that could drastically change more than just Tech Jacket.

How Old Is Tech Jacket in the Invincible TV Show Vs. Comics

Like most comics, hashing out an exact timeline of events and ages in the Invincible universe is a messy labor. For reference, Mark Grayson was a 17-year-old high school senior at the beginning of both his comic and the animated series when he gained his powers.

In the comics, by the time Mark's father and the Coalition of Planets enlisted him in the Viltrumite War, Invincible was almost 20 years old. However, Mark wasn't the only recruit, with Allen and Nolan asking Tech Jacket to join them in the impending conflict.

Tech Jacket (2014) — Issue #1

Zack was also in high school when his comic launched, months before Invincible, but unlike Mark, we never saw him graduate; we can only assume he was between 14 and 17 when he received the Tech Jacket. His comics later confirmed that he was a "community college drop out," while operating as Tech Jacket for "years."

In conclusion, Tech Jacket should be close to Mark's age in the comics, maybe a little younger at 18, since after the conflict with Viltrum ended, he would soon enter and drop out of college.

Invincible (2003) — Issue #76

It helps that Mark Grayson and Zack Thompson look almost identical throughout the arc, best shown in the above panels, with Tech Jacket looking like a scrawnier Invincible with terrible stubble. Mark even looks like Zack when he's in a coma after fighting and killing Conquest, growing his own beard in his sleep.

Now there's the question of how much younger the series made Zoe Thompson. It's obvious to anyone even remotely familiar with Tech Knight that she's far younger than she should be, not only because of her height but also because of things like her father scolding her for swearing.

Invincible

The episode made it especially easy when it showed that she was the same height as Oliver, who biologically aged between seasons, landing somewhere between 14 and 15. That means Zoe has to be at most four years younger than her comic book counterpart, but why?

Warning: The rest of this article includes major spoilers for the Invincible comics and potential future events in the Invincible animated series.

Why Age Down Zoe's Tech Jacket?

One theory fans have had is that the series made Zoe younger so she could enter a romantic relationship with Oliver, which would also explain why she was gender-swapped. After all, the same thing happened with Shrinking Rae, who started dating Rex Splode before he blew himself up in a heroic sacrifice.

However, one issue with this idea is that the relationship would quickly become weird due to Oliver's accelerated aging. Within the year, he'd be an adult, while Zoe would remain a minor.

Invincible (2003) - Issue #118

Additionally, unless the series is planning on making any more drastic changes, Oliver already has a love interest in the comics, an alien shrimp named Haluma. Even going so far as to explain how the humans on Earth did nothing for him, while Haluma "does it for [him]."

Hopefully, Zoe and Oliver will remain just friends in the series, despite the suspicious changes and circumstances.