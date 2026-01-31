Invincible Season 4 Unveils First Look at Oliver's Major Redesign (Photos)

Season 4 of Invincible just debuted a first look at Oliver Grayson's redesign ahead of the new episodes. Oliver's existence served as a major reveal in Season 2 of the hit Amazon Prime Video animated series. Born as the Tharaxan/Viltrumite son of franchise mainstay Omni-Man, Oliver has come to be a big part of the super-powered adventure. Since arriving on Earth, Oliver has joined the Grayson family. Under the watch of Omni-Man's Earth-based wife, Debbie, Oliver has become the adopted brother of series figurehead Mark Grayson (aka Invincible).

Last season, fans saw the character's accelerated growth genes at work as he quickly progressed from an infant to a child. Season 4 has already confirmed another change of pace for the costumed character, as he takes another leap up the evolutionary ladder.

Audiences got a first taste of the new look for Oliver as part of the recently released Invincible Season 4 trailer. Alongside teases of new villains and an Invincible-led superhero team came a brief glimpse at a redesigned Oliver as he ages up yet again.

Amazon Prime Video

This take on the younger Grayson boy is notably older than the last time fans saw him. Where once stood a boy, now stands a young man, seemingly having jumped from what looked like eight years old to somewhere around 13 or 14.

Amazon Prime Video

He is also significantly more pale. While the accelerated-growth gene of his Tharaxan heritage is to blame for his older look, there is no reason his skin is less purple than it once was.

Amazon Prime Video

The prevailing theory is that this change in pigmentation could be due to his Viltriumite genes overpowering his Tharaxan ones, tinting his skin differently as he ages.

Amazon Prime Video

Oliver can also be seen in the sneak peek wearing his new Kid Omni-Man costume. While trading in his kids' clothes for a new, teenage-appropriate red hoodie, the younger Grayson brother also seems to have a new superhero get-up, in red and black rather than the pink and yellow from Season 3.

Amazon Prime Video

This new look much more closely resembles that from the comics, especially as he begins his superhero-ing career in earnest alongside both his day and brother.

Invincible

Oliver is just one of several superhero characters set to appear in Invincible's fourth season. The new batch of episodes is set to focus on its titular supe as he takes on his biggest challenge yet, a terrifying alien general known as Thragg. Season 4 of the hit series is set to debut on March 18 and run eight episodes total.

How Will Kid Omni-Man Play Into Invincible Season 4

After taking on the persona of Kid Omni-Man in Season 3, it is exciting to see that Oliver Grayson will be back and seemingly play as big a part as he does in Invincible Season 4.

Now a bit older, it looks as though Oliver will play a bigger role on the actual superhero front of the new episodes. This, of course, comes after he took his first super-powered steps last season, earning the trust of his older brother Mark/Invincible.

One of the most significant new additions coming in Season 4 appears to be the introduction of Invincible Inc. This superhero outfit serves as an Avengers-like substitute set up by Mark Grayson himself. The team was introduced in Season 3 and looks to be coming into its own in Season 4.

The new Invincible Inc. lineup includes the likes of Mark Grayson, Omni-Man, Allen the Alien, and (of course) Kid Omni-Man.

It will be fascinating to watch Oliver put through his first actual superhero test in the new episodes, as this high-flying team takes on the ruthless Thragg, a Viltrumite grand regent sent to dominate Earth after the 'failure' of Omni-Man and Invincible.

For those who have read the comics, Thragg's debut does not bode well for Oliver (read more about Oliver's comic book fate here). So, knowing a potentially tragic fate is coming will likley paint how fans see the character going forward.