One key component of Invincible Season 3 is the audience following along as Mark's younger brother Oliver learns what being a hero means, amid a world he was thrust into far too quickly.

Mark, as he discusses, had the benefit of time before getting his powers, so by the time he got them, he had a better understanding of right and wrong than the likely less-than-a-human-year-old Oliver did.

So, there is reason behind Oliver's less strict understanding of morality, at least when it comes to supervillains. But, that does not stop Mark from wanting to teach his brother otherwise.

Still, while fans wait for Oliver's journey in the show to continue with the rest of Invincible Season 3, they may be looking to understand where it goes in the comics the show adapts.

Does Oliver Die in Invincible Comics?

Warning - The rest of this article includes spoilers for the Invincible comics and potential future events in the Invincible animated series.

Down the line in Invincible comics, Oliver does die in a final effort to protect Mark. But, his journey to that moment is a long one.

Throughout Invincible Season 3 so far, Oliver has made a few comments about whether his and Mark's dad Nolan, who infamously betrayed Mark, Debbie and Earth back in Season 1, may not have been as bad as people act like he was.

This comes to a head in Episode 3, where — like in the comics — he asks Mark outright if maybe Nolan was right, and that some people do need to die. (As an interesting note, during this moment in the show, Mark does not answer, but in the comic, Mark replies "sometimes.")

After some time, in the comics, Oliver finds himself working as a double agent, gaining the trust of Viltrumite leader Thragg in order to help Allen and the Coalition fighting against the Viltrumites. His reputation for seeing the world a bit differently than his brother — and the fact that Mark was in a coma while this was happening — may have helped him earn the enemy's trust.

As a loyalty test, Thragg tells Oliver that he plans to kill Mark and his family (Eve and their daughter Terra), and that Oliver cannot tell or warn them. After pleading with Thragg to find another way, Oliver ends up telling Terra to get her parents when he sees Thragg threatening her.

After Thragg breaks Terra's leg, Oliver snaps and attacks Thragg, revealing his true loyalties. Oliver calls out Thragg for hating the Graysons because they threaten the legitimacy of his leadership over the Viltrumites. In response, Thragg kills Oliver.

To avenge his brother, Mark proceeds to kill one of Thragg's children.

Will Oliver Have The Same Fate In The Invincible Show?

Based on the show's history of staying fairly loyal to its source comics, it feels likely the show will also go this route with Oliver — assuming it gets that far in the story.

This storyline is still fairly far off from the comics the show has covered so far, so it would probably be a long time until the show reaches that point.

Still, the Amazon Prime Video series has proven it is not afraid to tell the dark stories of its source material. Plus, assuming the show sticks to comic accuracy, this would arguably not be the darkest storyline the show will have told by that point.

But, it remains to be seen. Perhaps the show will take a different route, if it even gets far enough in the comics plot to reach Oliver's eventual death.

