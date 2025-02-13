Fans of even the comics were shocked to see all of the Guardians of the Globe survive in the last season of Invincible, but will that grace continue for Rex?

Unlike most comic book adaptations, Invincible hasn't deviated too much from its source material, especially compared to the equally violent superhero series, The Boys.

However, that doesn't mean it hasn't made the occasional changes. The biggest so far has been the shocking survival of Shrinking Rae, who was also originally a man named Ray in the comics and was meant to die last season.

Fans also noticed how Rex Spolde and Rae have gotten closer, maybe as a couple. Unfortunately, it might just be to make what happens next hurt even more.

Warning: The rest of this article includes major spoilers for the Invincible comics and potential future events in the Invincible animated series.

Rex Dies With Not a Whimper but an Explosion

Amazon Prime Video

Rex Spolde managed to narrowly avoid death when facing the Lizard League in both the comics and animated series, but his luck could likely run out when faced with Mark's multiversal menaces.

The animated series has already introduced the concept of Invincible being evil in every other conceivable universe, which is going to come ahead in this season of Invincible when a not-so-dead Angstrom Levy unleashes them on Earth to forever tarnish Mark's reputation.

In the comics, amid the "Invincible War" in issue #60, when the Guardians of the Globe are being beaten down by one of the many villainous Invincibles rampaging across the world, Rex makes the ultimate sacrifice.

Invincible — Issue #60

When being strangled by an overconfident Invincible interloper, who believed that Rex had no means of defending himself, he mocks him in his final moments, "So, tell me--how are you going to kill me? What are you going to charge and explode?"

To which Rex responds, with a mouth full of blood, "My skeleton."

Unlike other deaths in the Invincible comic which are treated as a joke, like Shrinking Ray, Rex's heroic sacrifice is successful, blowing himself up along with the evil Invincible doppelganger and atomizing them both—to Robot aka Rudy's horror as the only witness to this selfless act of bravery.

Legacy and Fate of Rex

Unlike other characters like Dupli-Kate or Immortal, Rex doesn't get an out and remains dead for the rest of the Invincible comic as one of the many casualties of the Invincible War.

Invincible — Issue #65

A funeral is held in his honor in issue #65 by all the heroes, with Rudy as one of its primary speakers. It is here that Rudy decides to rename himself "Rex," as previously foreshadowed, in honor of his "oldest friend."

With Shrinking Rae still alive in the animated series, it's unknown what her fate will be during the Invincible War, whether it's dying alongside Rex or living on to continue the fight in honor of him like Robot.

Sadly, Robot would eventually tarnish not only Rex's face but his name, when he turns against the world and puts it under his authoritarian rule.

New episodes of Invincible release on Amazon Prime Video every Thursday at 12:00 AM PST.