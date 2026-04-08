Invincible Season 4 Teases Conquest May Not Be Truly Dead - Here's How He Comes Back In the Comics As a Multiverse Variant

In the previous episode of Invincible, "Give Us a Moment," Mark Grayson was finally able to put down Conquest. In the follow-up, "You Look Horrible," Nolan gave him a grave, seemingly confirming the Viltrumite's fate.

However, the post-credit scene gave some audiences a scare, framing his grave with ominous music, as if his fist would erupt from the earth at any second, only to turn it into a subversive joke at the expense of knowledgeable comic readers. It stays true to the source material, with Conquest never getting a second chance, but that doesn't mean it's the last time audiences will see the lonely Viltrumite.

Mark had to deal with the consequences of leaving Angstrom Levy alive last season, which ended with evil variants of himself attacking the planet. That's where their story and Conquest's return coincide.

Conquest Lives On in the Multiverse

Unless Invincible makes any major changes by having Conquest somehow cheat death at the hands of Mark twice, audiences won't be seeing him again, especially when Nolan gave him a literal grave to hammer home the finality of his death.

But that doesn't mean fans won't get to see another version of him thanks to the Multiverse and one of Mark's many evil variants, specifically, Mohawk Mark. The last time audiences saw him in the series was last season, when Levy pushed him and his other doppelgangers into portals, trapping them on a dead Earth.

Invincible (2003) - Issue #104

To make a long story short, when Levy returned (again), he sent Mark to the dimension where he banished his variants. However, after nearly being eaten by one of them, Invincible was fortunate enough to run into Mohawk, one of the last two survivors after they all began eating each other (again, long story).

When the two were able to escape the dead planet, Mohawk whisked Angstrom Levy away to his own universe to fulfill his promise of Multiversal conquest. Mark, not wanting to leave anything to chance with Levy still being a danger to him and his loved ones, goes after Mohawk with the help of Robot.

Invincible (2003) - Issue #108

Upon entering Mohawk's dimension, they're almost immediately confronted by that world's Conquest, begging them to resist for a chance to fight something. When they don't, he escorts them to Mohawk, believing they are members of Thragg's resistance.

However, other than that brief appearance, Conquest doesn't contribute anything else to this part of the story, not even getting another chance at fighting Mark, as he remains in the background as one of Mohawk's loyal Viltrumite soldiers.

The Invincible series hasn't deviated too much from the comics, aside from how they've adapted certain characters like Tech Jacket, so it's unlikely that they'll expand his role in any way or extend the time audience sees Mark forced to spend in Mohawk's universe after Robot abandons Invincible for his world domination ambitions.

It's always possible that the series could expand on certain details regarding Mark's time in the dimension and, by extension, Conquest, but the most fans will get is a bit more dialogue. Otherwise, he's likely just to be a glorified cameo the next time he appears.